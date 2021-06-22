Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Jabra Elite 85t Prime Day deal cannot be beaten

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Jabra Elite 85t true wireless buds have brought active noise cancelling to the range and are on sale on Prime Day. Get ’em while you can.

The 4.5 star-rated Jabra Elite 85t wireless earphones are £40 off on Prime Day, bringing the price down from £219.99 to £179.00 That’s a healthy saving of 19% overall.

All of the available colours are part of the deal, including Titanium Black, Copper Black, Gold Beige, Grey and Black. Take your pick, they’re all up for grabs on Prime Day.

The Jabra Elite range has led the way for true wireless earbuds and forged the path for the likes of Apple’s AirPods. It’s hardly a surprise given the company has been renowned for its Bluetooth phone headsets for years prior.

The latest Jabra Elite 85t, which arrived in late 2020 added the holy grail for the sector – active noise cancelling (ANC). That means you’ll be able to shut out outside noise while at the gym, commuting, or at work with a little modern tech wizardry.

The buds add great sound, as has always been the case with this range, providing a measured approach across a wide range of music.

They aren’t really the top performer in any of the categories we measure, but they’re a great all rounder with solid battery life, easy charging on the go, rock solid connectivity (that will never let you down), as well as a demure Qi wireless charging case that’ll keep you topped up on the go. They also have an IPX4 rating along with an adjustable hear-through mode.

In our review we praised the effectiveness of the ANC technology, excellent fit and comfort from the semi-open design and the good clean sound.

Our A/V editor Kob Monney decreed: “With the Elite 85t, Jabra brings ANC to its wireless range of earbuds. While they summon up effective performance both in terms of sound and noise-cancellation, there are better-performing options available.”

