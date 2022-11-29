This is your last chance to get a 16GB SIM for just £7 a month

Even though the Black Friday sale is behind us, SIM-provider Smarty is still operating its Black Friday deals for a limited time only, including this unbelievable 16GB offer.

If you head on over to Smarty right now, you’ll see that the company has doubled the data available on its £7/month a month SIM, meaning that instead of an 8GB allowance, you’ll now get a far more flexible 16GB cap to play around with.

Of course, this isn’t the only Black Friday deal to live beyond the sale, as there are plenty of smartphone, smart home and headphone offers still running. To see what other bargains are available, you can head on over to our latest round-up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

With regards to the Smarty SIM however, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better offer under £10 right now – trust me, I’ve looked. It almost goes without saying that 16GB of data is more than enough for more people. Even the most ardent social media users would have a hard time breezing past that cap with all the most popular services installed.

It’s worth mentioning that the 16GB offering isn’t capped at 4G connectivity either – despite its cost effective price, you’ll be getting super fast 5G data where possible which makes the experience of browsing the web and watching content on the go even easier than before.

If you’ve not heard of Smarty then rest assured that you’re in good hands as the company’s SIM cards utilise Three’s network coverage to operate, so wherever Three service is available, you’ll be covered.

For anyone who picked up a SIM-free phone throughout the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale, this SIM card makes for a great pairing, and you’ll be hard pressed to find a better SIM deal until next year’s major sales events.

