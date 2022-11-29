 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is your last chance to get a 16GB SIM for just £7 a month

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Even though the Black Friday sale is behind us, SIM-provider Smarty is still operating its Black Friday deals for a limited time only, including this unbelievable 16GB offer.

If you head on over to Smarty right now, you’ll see that the company has doubled the data available on its £7/month a month SIM, meaning that instead of an 8GB allowance, you’ll now get a far more flexible 16GB cap to play around with.

Of course, this isn’t the only Black Friday deal to live beyond the sale, as there are plenty of smartphone, smart home and headphone offers still running. To see what other bargains are available, you can head on over to our latest round-up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

16GB Smarty SIM for £7

16GB Smarty SIM for £7

Now’s your chance to get double the data on Smarty’s £7 a month SIM card, and that includes access to super fast 5G data for streaming content on the go.

  • Smarty
  • Double the data
  • £7/month
View Deal

With regards to the Smarty SIM however, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better offer under £10 right now – trust me, I’ve looked. It almost goes without saying that 16GB of data is more than enough for more people. Even the most ardent social media users would have a hard time breezing past that cap with all the most popular services installed.

It’s worth mentioning that the 16GB offering isn’t capped at 4G connectivity either – despite its cost effective price, you’ll be getting super fast 5G data where possible which makes the experience of browsing the web and watching content on the go even easier than before.

If you’ve not heard of Smarty then rest assured that you’re in good hands as the company’s SIM cards utilise Three’s network coverage to operate, so wherever Three service is available, you’ll be covered.

For anyone who picked up a SIM-free phone throughout the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale, this SIM card makes for a great pairing, and you’ll be hard pressed to find a better SIM deal until next year’s major sales events.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Still Going

You might like…

One of Black Friday’s best Pixel 6 Pro deals has made a reappearance

One of Black Friday’s best Pixel 6 Pro deals has made a reappearance

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Curry’s has a 65-inch 4K TV with Roku for just £399.99 right now

Curry’s has a 65-inch 4K TV with Roku for just £399.99 right now

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: The best offers still available

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: The best offers still available

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor has plummeted for Cyber Monday

The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor has plummeted for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey 1 day ago
Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: New discounts added

Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: New discounts added

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This all-in-one Lenovo Yoga desktop PC has never been cheaper

This all-in-one Lenovo Yoga desktop PC has never been cheaper

Reece Bithrey 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.