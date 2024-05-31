This is your chance to get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 massively reduced

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the most expensive smartwatches out there but no more thanks to this deal.

Courtesy of the 15% discount currently available via several trusted eBay vendors, you can now get a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 in ‘Excellent’ condition for just £621.59 when using the code MAYPAY15 at the checkout.



For context, the Ultra 2 costs a whopping £799 when bought new at the Apple Store, so this deal gives you the chance to wipe £177.41 off that bill. With all that change left over, you could even pick out a pair of Apple AirPods to take with you on a run. That’s no too shabby.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 limited time discount Here’s your chance to nab the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a massive £177.41 reduction compared to buying the wearable new from the Apple Store. Music Magpie (via eBay)

Use code MAYPAY15

Now just £621.59 View Deal

While there are still cheaper watches available, particularly from the likes of Garmin in the realm of outdoor ready devices, there’s no denying that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is perfect one to go for if you have an iPhone.

For starters, the Ultra 2 gives you access to Siri on your wrists, so you can carry out requests without ever needing to reach for your phone. If you do misplace it then you won’t have to worry as it can be tracked down via Apple’s Find My app.

Then again, those features are available on the Apple Watch 9 and the Apple Watch SE, so you might be wondering what separates the Ultra 2 from the pack. On that front, the Ultra 2’s super durable titanium chassis is second to none. This level of build quality is designed to withstand some serious pressure, so much so that it can even be taken on a diving expedition.

It also has the brightest Apple Watch display of the pack, reaching a peak brightness of 3000 nits, which makes it incredibly easy to read in almost any environment. Unlike other Apple Watches, you can also expect to get roughly two-days of use from the Watch Ultra 2 at a time, alleviating a lot of the battery anxiety you tend to get with one-day watches.

There’s even the exclusive ‘Action Button’ which lets you immediately activate a specific feature, whether that be diving straight into a workout or switching on the torch so you can clearly see where you’re going in the dark.

There’s tons more to like about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 but simply put, if you’re after a rugged wearable that’s packed full of features and seamlessly integrates with Apple’s ecosystem, then this is the watch for you.