Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is your chance to get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 massively reduced

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the most expensive smartwatches out there but no more thanks to this deal.

Courtesy of the 15% discount currently available via several trusted eBay vendors, you can now get a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 in ‘Excellent’ condition for just £621.59 when using the code MAYPAY15 at the checkout.

For context, the Ultra 2 costs a whopping £799 when bought new at the Apple Store, so this deal gives you the chance to wipe £177.41 off that bill. With all that change left over, you could even pick out a pair of Apple AirPods to take with you on a run. That’s no too shabby.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 limited time discount

Apple Watch Ultra 2 limited time discount

Here’s your chance to nab the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a massive £177.41 reduction compared to buying the wearable new from the Apple Store.

  • Music Magpie (via eBay)
  • Use code MAYPAY15
  • Now just £621.59
View Deal

While there are still cheaper watches available, particularly from the likes of Garmin in the realm of outdoor ready devices, there’s no denying that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is perfect one to go for if you have an iPhone.

For starters, the Ultra 2 gives you access to Siri on your wrists, so you can carry out requests without ever needing to reach for your phone. If you do misplace it then you won’t have to worry as it can be tracked down via Apple’s Find My app.

Then again, those features are available on the Apple Watch 9 and the Apple Watch SE, so you might be wondering what separates the Ultra 2 from the pack. On that front, the Ultra 2’s super durable titanium chassis is second to none. This level of build quality is designed to withstand some serious pressure, so much so that it can even be taken on a diving expedition.

It also has the brightest Apple Watch display of the pack, reaching a peak brightness of 3000 nits, which makes it incredibly easy to read in almost any environment. Unlike other Apple Watches, you can also expect to get roughly two-days of use from the Watch Ultra 2 at a time, alleviating a lot of the battery anxiety you tend to get with one-day watches.

There’s even the exclusive ‘Action Button’ which lets you immediately activate a specific feature, whether that be diving straight into a workout or switching on the torch so you can clearly see where you’re going in the dark.

There’s tons more to like about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 but simply put, if you’re after a rugged wearable that’s packed full of features and seamlessly integrates with Apple’s ecosystem, then this is the watch for you.

You might like…

Argos is selling a dual drawer air fryer for just £80

Argos is selling a dual drawer air fryer for just £80

Jessica Gorringe 16 mins ago
Voxi’s Pixel 8 Pro deal has to be seen to be believed

Voxi’s Pixel 8 Pro deal has to be seen to be believed

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The Sonos Ray soundbar has finally dropped below £200

The Sonos Ray soundbar has finally dropped below £200

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Pixel 7a for just £320 – why buy anything else?

Pixel 7a for just £320 – why buy anything else?

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Advanced Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than Apple Watch 9

Advanced Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than Apple Watch 9

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words