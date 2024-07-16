This is the PS5 deal Prime Day should have had

Very is very much aiming to steal the Prime Day thunder with this offer on the PlayStation 5 console.

The online retailer is selling a PS5 Slim Digital Edition for £349. That’s an impressive saving of £40 on the £389 asking price from Sony.

PS5 Slim is £40 off in a ‘Prime Time’ saving Seeking a PS5 Slim Digital Edition but out of luck on Prime Day? No worries, Very has you boxed off. Very

Was £389

Now £349 View Deal

With the purcahse you’ll also be able to claim three months of PlayStation Plus Premium at no extra cost. That carries a value of £39.99 and will give you access to a massive suite of games to play right out of the gate. You can get free standard delivery in the UK and you can also click and collect the order if you’d prefer.

Very, coyly, calls it a “Prime Time saving” and we’re inclined to agree. The new, late 2023 edition of the console significantly cuts the form factor and weight of the original PlayStation 5 hardware. The new hardware also adds more storage coming with 1TB as standard. And, although this is a Digital Edition console, you can also upgrade the console with a disc drive accessory for playing physical games.

Beyond that, it’s got the same power and high performance 4K gameplay with ray tracing, and the best library of first party exclusives for this generation of consoles.

I personally reviewed the new PS5 Slim earlier this year and concluded: “A new slimmer PS5 lessens the physical footprint, adds more storage, includes smarter port options and offers a removable disc drive. The internals retain the same immense power, nuanced SSD technology and 4K-capable graphics. A brilliant DualSense controller, a compelling UI, the best library of exclusive games around, and proper reverence for PlayStation’s past ensures the PS5 remains this generation’s console king.”

This is one of the best deals we’ve seen on the new variant of the PS5 console and nowhere to be seen on Amazon where the console remains close to full price.