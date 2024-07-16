Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the PS5 deal Prime Day should have had

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Very is very much aiming to steal the Prime Day thunder with this offer on the PlayStation 5 console.

The online retailer is selling a PS5 Slim Digital Edition for £349. That’s an impressive saving of £40 on the £389 asking price from Sony.

PS5 Slim is £40 off in a ‘Prime Time’ saving

PS5 Slim is £40 off in a ‘Prime Time’ saving

Seeking a PS5 Slim Digital Edition but out of luck on Prime Day? No worries, Very has you boxed off.

  • Very
  • Was £389
  • Now £349
View Deal

With the purcahse you’ll also be able to claim three months of PlayStation Plus Premium at no extra cost. That carries a value of £39.99 and will give you access to a massive suite of games to play right out of the gate. You can get free standard delivery in the UK and you can also click and collect the order if you’d prefer.

Very, coyly, calls it a “Prime Time saving” and we’re inclined to agree. The new, late 2023 edition of the console significantly cuts the form factor and weight of the original PlayStation 5 hardware. The new hardware also adds more storage coming with 1TB as standard. And, although this is a Digital Edition console, you can also upgrade the console with a disc drive accessory for playing physical games.

Beyond that, it’s got the same power and high performance 4K gameplay with ray tracing, and the best library of first party exclusives for this generation of consoles.

I personally reviewed the new PS5 Slim earlier this year and concluded: “A new slimmer PS5 lessens the physical footprint, adds more storage, includes smarter port options and offers a removable disc drive. The internals retain the same immense power, nuanced SSD technology and 4K-capable graphics. A brilliant DualSense controller, a compelling UI, the best library of exclusive games around, and proper reverence for PlayStation’s past ensures the PS5 remains this generation’s console king.”

This is one of the best deals we’ve seen on the new variant of the PS5 console and nowhere to be seen on Amazon where the console remains close to full price.

You might like…

Amazon doesn’t have a Prime Day Switch deal, but this site does

Amazon doesn’t have a Prime Day Switch deal, but this site does

Chris Smith 28 mins ago
The ultimate robot vacuum is now a fraction of the price

The ultimate robot vacuum is now a fraction of the price

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
My go-to Chromebook is now a Prime Day steal

My go-to Chromebook is now a Prime Day steal

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
This Prime Day deal can improve your sleep

This Prime Day deal can improve your sleep

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Dyson has nothing on this Prime Day cordless vacuum offer

Dyson has nothing on this Prime Day cordless vacuum offer

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Argos has a better Meta Quest 3 deal than Prime Day

Argos has a better Meta Quest 3 deal than Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words