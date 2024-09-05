This is the perfect streaming stick for gamers – especially with this huge discount

If you’re a keen gamer who wants to stream titles without the need for expensive hardware, this deal on the Nvidia Shield 4K is for you.

Amazon has shaved 26% off the Nvidia Shield 4K TV streaming stick, meaning it’s now just £99.99 in this limited-time sale.

The Nvidia Shield TV is an Android stick which not only allows users to stream from numerous TV apps, such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus, but also offers access to premium gaming services without the need for extra equipment.

With GeForce Now available on the Shield TV, you can easily stream your game catalogue via the cloud from platforms like Steam, Origin and Uplay.

Although the Shield TV does rely on your internet speeds, it is fitted with a Tegra X1 Plus processor which promises to be 25% faster than its predecessor and helps keep the device running smoothly.

Gaming aside, the Shield TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and, thanks to its AI prowess, HD video can be upscaled to 4K resolution for crisper and clearer quality.

The Shield works on almost any TV or display that has an HDMI port. Just plug the Shield TV directly into the port and you should be ready to go.

We gave the Nvidia Shield 4K TV Streamer a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with our reviewer concluding the device is “among the very best premium Android streaming boxes thanks to support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while still offering users the capability to stream 4K content from popular streaming services.”

The review continued: “add in its incredible Stadia-rivalling cloud-streaming gaming potential, and this becomes a no-brainer box for gamers.”

Whether you’re an avid gamer who’s keen to take advantage of the GeForce Now cloud streaming service or you just want an easy way to stream your favourite TV shows, the versatile Nvidia Shield is a great option.