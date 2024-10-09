This is the only Wear OS deal to buy in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale

Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale is the perfect time to secure yourself a bargain on a bit of tech – and that includes capable smartwatches like the TicWatch Pro 5.

You can bag yourself a solid saving on the top-rated wearable over at Amazon right now, with the online retail giant lobbing over £100 off its RRP, bringing it down to a much more tempting £201.99.

The deal is available for both Sandstone and Obsidian finishes, allowing you to choose the colour option you like without having to pay any extra cost.

Now, the deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers – as are all deals under the Big Deal Days banner – but that doesn’t mean non-subscribers can’t get in on the fun. All you need to do is sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to access all the money-off deals – just make sure you remember to cancel the trial before it ends and you’re charged!

It also helps that the TicWatch Pro 5 is a fantastic smartwatch for Android users, garnering a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our review, along with the Trusted Reviews Recommended award – and it’s not hard to see why either.

The Wear OS-enabled smartwatch offers all the smarts you’d expect, from third-party apps courtesy of Google Play to integration with Google Pay and Google Assistant, and a whole bunch more.

The long battery life, lasting over 72 hours in testing, bests competitors like the Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 10, while a secondary FSTN display offers a genuinely helpful alternative to the battery-draining always-on display on most premium wearables.

It’s also a capable fitness tracker, with the smartwatch recording the same peak and average heart rate recorded by a dedicated chest-worn heart rate tracker in testing. There’s also tracking for blood oxygen, respiratory rate and stress levels, as well as sleep and recovery, all accessible both on the watch itself and via the TicWatch companion app for Android.

So if you’re in the market for a capable Wear OS-enabled smartwatch with accurate tracking and long battery life, look no further than the TicWatch Pro 5 – especially at such a discount.

