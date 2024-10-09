Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the only Wear OS deal to buy in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale is the perfect time to secure yourself a bargain on a bit of tech – and that includes capable smartwatches like the TicWatch Pro 5.

You can bag yourself a solid saving on the top-rated wearable over at Amazon right now, with the online retail giant lobbing over £100 off its RRP, bringing it down to a much more tempting £201.99. 

Get the TicWatch Pro 5 for just £201.99 at Amazon

Get the TicWatch Pro 5 for just £201.99 at Amazon

The Wear OS-enabled TicWatch Pro 5 has over £100 off at Amazon, making the capable smartwatch all the more tempting.

  • Amazon
  • £108 off
  • £201.99
View Deal

The deal is available for both Sandstone and Obsidian finishes, allowing you to choose the colour option you like without having to pay any extra cost. 

Now, the deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers – as are all deals under the Big Deal Days banner – but that doesn’t mean non-subscribers can’t get in on the fun. All you need to do is sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to access all the money-off deals – just make sure you remember to cancel the trial before it ends and you’re charged!

It also helps that the TicWatch Pro 5 is a fantastic smartwatch for Android users, garnering a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our review, along with the Trusted Reviews Recommended award – and it’s not hard to see why either.

The TicWatch Pro 5 features an FSTN display that's easy to read outdoors
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

 The Wear OS-enabled smartwatch offers all the smarts you’d expect, from third-party apps courtesy of Google Play to integration with Google Pay and Google Assistant, and a whole bunch more. 

The long battery life, lasting over 72 hours in testing, bests competitors like the Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 10, while a secondary FSTN display offers a genuinely helpful alternative to the battery-draining always-on display on most premium wearables. 

It’s also a capable fitness tracker, with the smartwatch recording the same peak and average heart rate recorded by a dedicated chest-worn heart rate tracker in testing. There’s also tracking for blood oxygen, respiratory rate and stress levels, as well as sleep and recovery, all accessible both on the watch itself and via the TicWatch companion app for Android. 

So if you’re in the market for a capable Wear OS-enabled smartwatch with accurate tracking and long battery life, look no further than the TicWatch Pro 5 – especially at such a discount. 

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

Best October Prime Day Apple Deals: AirPods, Apple Watch and more

Best October Prime Day Apple Deals: AirPods, Apple Watch and more

Thomas Deehan 8 mins ago
Ninja’s 8-in-1 slow cooker has a tasty price tag in Amazon’s sale

Ninja’s 8-in-1 slow cooker has a tasty price tag in Amazon’s sale

Jessica Gorringe 16 mins ago
Tempted by the Kindle Scribe? Now’s the best time to pick one up

Tempted by the Kindle Scribe? Now’s the best time to pick one up

Max Parker 38 mins ago
Amazon’s practically giving away Fitbits at this price

Amazon’s practically giving away Fitbits at this price

Hannah Davies 45 mins ago
Motorola’s Amazon deal shows why Android can’t be beaten on value

Motorola’s Amazon deal shows why Android can’t be beaten on value

Lewis Painter 54 mins ago
Dirty carpets don’t stand a chance against this discounted Shark tool

Dirty carpets don’t stand a chance against this discounted Shark tool

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words