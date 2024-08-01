Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the only TV you should buy right now

Jon Mundy

If you’re in the market for a top-quality TV, this is probably the only deal you should be considering right now.

Currys is offering the LG OLED55C4 55-inch TV at a price of £1,599 in what it’s calling an Epic Deal. We know, that still sounds like an awful lot of money – and it is.

However, it’s also a £300 saving on the £1,899 RRP, which is a fair chunk of change. And that recommended retail price still stands, as the LG C4 only launched at the beginning of the year.

What a TV this is, too. We reviewed the slightly larger 65-inch model a few months ago, and gave it a full marks. “The LG C4 is a beautifully designed OLED TV that combines a vibrant, dynamic HDR presentation with superb gaming functionality and a sophisticated smart TV OS”, we concluded. “It sets the bar for 2024 OLED TVs encouragingly high”.

It benefits from sublime HDR performance, greatly aided by a Brightness Boosting algorithm that supplies a 30% improvement over vanilla OLED panels. Brightness has always been a bit of a weakness with LG’s range, and indeed OLED TVs in general, but the C4 goes a long way to eradicating that.

We reckon this makes the LG C4’s picture look way better than before.

You also get class-leading connectivity, a stylish design, and the brilliantly fluid webOS 2024 operating system.

One of the few negatives our reviewer could come up with in their review of the LG C4 was that it was pricey at launch. Even that negative statement has been weakened in light of this Currys deal.

Take our word for it – this is all the TV you’ll need for a long, long time.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

