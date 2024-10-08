This is the only iPhone power bank you should buy right now

Amazon has the only iPhone power bank you should be buying during this Prime Big Deal Days event.

The online retail behemoth is selling the fabulous Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K charger for just £65.99. That’s a 27 percent saving on the usual price of £89.99.

This is a great price for a comprehensively equipped portable wireless charger. The Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K features a 10,000mAh cell, which can give your iPhone a couple of charges while out and about.

It’s MagSafe compatible, which means that it’ll stick to the back of your iPhone (iPhone 12 and later) magnetically whilst charging. It’s also Qi2 certified, which means it can charge at up to 15W wirelessly, and also that it’s ready for the deluge of Android phones that will soon adopt the wireless charging standard.

If you’re in a hurry, the included USB-C port can charge your phone up at up to 27W.

We gave the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K a glowing 4 out of 5 review earlier in the year, calling it “a neat chameleon of a power bank”. Yes, it’s an effective portable charger, but thanks to a neat kickstand it can also double as a useful desk dock.

We praised the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K for its excellent efficiency, faster Qi2 charging, and also its handy battery indicator. The latter is a little LCD screen on the side of the device, which displays handy information like battery percentages and full recharge times.

Another welcome element is the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K’s compact size, with a footprint of just 107.3 × 68.8mm, a thickness of 19.8mm, and a relatively light weight of 250g. It’s really no bother slipping it into your bag for a journey.

One of our few criticisms of the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K was that it was a little on the pricey side, but as part of this Prime Big Deal Days offer, that’s no longer such an issue.