Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the only Garmin watch you should buy right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Anyone looking to buy a new Garmin watch can end their search thanks to this incredible deal from Amazon.

Unlike the wearable lines from Apple and Samsung, there’s a mind-bending amount of choice when it comes to Garmin, so if you’ve got a small to medium sized budget to play with but aren’t sure which one to get then this Garmin Venu 2 deal just made the decision for you.

Right now you can get the Garmin Venu 2, previously priced at £329.99, for the much lower price of just £234.50. That’s an unbelievable price tag when you consider all of the features that the Venu 2 packs, making it the most cost effective choice by far.

Garmin Venu 2 price crash

Garmin Venu 2 price crash

With the Garmin Venu 2 now going for such a cheap price, it has become the go-to recommendation for anyone wanting a competetent fitness that provides plenty value for money.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.99
  • Now just £234.50
View Deal

I was lucky enough to review the smaller version of the Venu 2 (the Venu 2S) upon release, and it still remains as one of the best fitness watches I’ve tested over the last few years.

Unlike some of Garmin’s more highly priced devices, the Venu 2 boasts a more fashionable look that allows it to complement your fashion sense more seamlessly, as opposed to looking like a gym-ready device that just gets worn all the time.

Helping to give it a modern feel is the gorgeous AMOLED display which allows the onboard watch faces to pop on screen. AMOLED is also much easier to read in darker environments than Garmin’s memory in pixel displays, which are found on older watches.

You get up to 11 days of battery life which absolutely runs rings around the Apple Watch – you’re likely to only need a weekly top-up as opposed to a daily one.

Plus, thanks to GPS tracking and the ability to download and play music from services like Spotify and Amazon Music offline, you don’t need to bring your phone with you on a run if you have Garmin Venu 2 in tow.

Given that some Garmin watches cost well in excess of £500, the Garmin Venu 2 is a true steal at just £234.50 and well worth snapping up if you want to keep better tabs on your fitness.

You might like…

The Pixel 8 just completely upstaged the iPhone 16

The Pixel 8 just completely upstaged the iPhone 16

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
This MacBook Air M1 price crash almost flew under the radar

This MacBook Air M1 price crash almost flew under the radar

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
Forget the iPhone 16, this iPhone 15 offer is far better

Forget the iPhone 16, this iPhone 15 offer is far better

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Higher PS5 controller price imminent – buy before the increase

Higher PS5 controller price imminent – buy before the increase

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Best iPad Air deals for September 2024

Best iPad Air deals for September 2024

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Best Apple Studio Display deals for September 2024

Best Apple Studio Display deals for September 2024

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words