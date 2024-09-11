This is the only Garmin watch you should buy right now

Anyone looking to buy a new Garmin watch can end their search thanks to this incredible deal from Amazon.

Unlike the wearable lines from Apple and Samsung, there’s a mind-bending amount of choice when it comes to Garmin, so if you’ve got a small to medium sized budget to play with but aren’t sure which one to get then this Garmin Venu 2 deal just made the decision for you.

Right now you can get the Garmin Venu 2, previously priced at £329.99, for the much lower price of just £234.50. That’s an unbelievable price tag when you consider all of the features that the Venu 2 packs, making it the most cost effective choice by far.

Garmin Venu 2 price crash With the Garmin Venu 2 now going for such a cheap price, it has become the go-to recommendation for anyone wanting a competetent fitness that provides plenty value for money. Amazon

Was £329.99

Now just £234.50 View Deal

I was lucky enough to review the smaller version of the Venu 2 (the Venu 2S) upon release, and it still remains as one of the best fitness watches I’ve tested over the last few years.

Unlike some of Garmin’s more highly priced devices, the Venu 2 boasts a more fashionable look that allows it to complement your fashion sense more seamlessly, as opposed to looking like a gym-ready device that just gets worn all the time.

Helping to give it a modern feel is the gorgeous AMOLED display which allows the onboard watch faces to pop on screen. AMOLED is also much easier to read in darker environments than Garmin’s memory in pixel displays, which are found on older watches.

You get up to 11 days of battery life which absolutely runs rings around the Apple Watch – you’re likely to only need a weekly top-up as opposed to a daily one.

Plus, thanks to GPS tracking and the ability to download and play music from services like Spotify and Amazon Music offline, you don’t need to bring your phone with you on a run if you have Garmin Venu 2 in tow.

Given that some Garmin watches cost well in excess of £500, the Garmin Venu 2 is a true steal at just £234.50 and well worth snapping up if you want to keep better tabs on your fitness.