This is the only Bluetooth speaker you’ll need this summer

If you’re looking to go camping or host the next barbecue at your place then this is the speaker you’ll want to buy for the summer.

Even though it might be tempting to spend a fair amount of money on a portable speaker, take it from me, I have been using the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for almost five years now and it has never let me down, which is why this offer on the superior UE Boom 3 is worth paying attention to.

The powerful Bluetooth speaker has just plummeted from its original £129.99 price point to just £68.99 for a limited time. For great sound and long lasting battery life, you don’t need to be spending more than that, so if you’re in need of a Bluetooth speaker then this is the one to get.

The UE Boom 3 is now at a bargain price Don’t spend a fortune on a Bluetooth speaker when you can get the outstanding Ultimate Ears Boom 3 for just £68.99, making it the perfect buy for the summer. Amazon

Was £129.99

Right off the bat, it’s the level of sound quality that Ultimate Ears brings to the table that sets its speakers apart from the competition. Thanks to the 360-degree design of the Boom 3, you can pick up on that audio fidelity no matter where you are in relation to the speaker.

In our four-star review for the device, we wrote: “It can go plenty loud, the passive radiators provide the bass punch a good portable speaker needs and the treble is notably quite pronounced without sounding sharp. This gives the Boom 3 a slightly bright character.”

Working alongside that sound quality is the fact that the Boom 3 can run for up to 15-hours on a single charge which means you won’t have anything to worry about when taking it with you for a day when there’s not a power outlet in sight.

The Boom 3 also packs an incredibly durable build that’s waterproof, so if someone spills their drink on the speaker, it won’t be that much of a party foul.

The only thing to bear in mind is that the Boom 3 features a micro-USB port which isn’t ideal given that most things have moved over to USB-C, but there is a cable included in the box and at the overall asking price, it’s still great value for money.

So if you’re ready to start blasting your favourite tunes to spice up your summer then the Boom 3 is easily the go-to pick right now.