This is the one deal you should take advantage of before the summer holiday

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The summer holiday is just around the corner and if you want to make the most of it, you need to jump on this deal from John Lewis.

Right now you can get the latest Kindle Paperwhite for just £109.99 with a two-year warranty included. That’s a massive discount over the original £149.99 asking price, and the perfect chance to stock up on the latest must-read books before setting up your space by the pool.

Whether you’re an avid reader who can’t stop posting on BookTok or someone who doesn’t read that much but would like to get back into the habit of doing so, the Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect piece of tech to pick up.

Kindle Paperwhite for just £109.99

Kindle Paperwhite for just £109.99

With a two-year warranty included and the ability to hold thousands of books at one time, the Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect companion for your summer holiday, particularly when it’s available at a discounted price.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £149.99
  • Now £109.99
View Deal

I myself was in the latter category until I bought my very first Kindle about a decade ago and immediately found it far more accessible than carrying about a paperback in my bag at all times.

The Kindle Paperwhite itself is incredibly slim and can even fit into a coat pocket so you never feel as if you’re being weighed down by it, but unlike carrying around a single physical book, the Paperwhite lets you carry a digital library comprised of thousands.

By being able to take all of your favourite titles with you on the go, it’s much easier to dive into something that suits your mood at the time. For instance, if you’re on a long train commute then you can enjoy some travel escapism from Michael Palin, or if you need a light-hearted crime to solve then Richard Osman’s latest has you covered.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Paperwhite is waterproof so if you incur a little splashback from the pool then you won’t have anything to worry about. Similarly, unlike older Kindle devices, the new Paperwhite uses a USB-C cable for charging so you won’t have to worry about carrying yet another cable with you on your travels.

As someone who uses the Kindle Paperwhite daily, I cannot recommend it enough and if you have any international excursions in the calendar then this is the perfect companion to bring with you.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

