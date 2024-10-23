Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the iPad Mini deal we’ve been waiting for

Jon Mundy

We’ve been holding out for a top notch deal on the iPad Mini 6 for what feels like years, and that’s just what Amazon has provided.

With the recent release of the iPad Mini 7, our attention immediately switched to the previous model for any sign of a bargain deal. Amazon duly obliged.

This deal gets you the iPad Mini 6, which carried an RRP of £479 until recently, for £439.97. That’s a £39 discount on the previous price, and a 6 percent discount on Amazon’s £469.97 median price, which reflects the fact that this tablet has not seen too many discounts of late.

The iPad Mini 6 has finally dropped to £439.97

Apple’s iPad Mini 6 has finally received a solid discount, bringing the price down to £439.97.

So why would you still pay good money for a three-year-old tablet? Because it’s an iPad. That means that it’s still going strong in terms of performance and software support, but it also means that the recently launch iPad Mini 7 isn’t all that much of an upgrade.

The newer device has a faster processor, more storage as standard, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. That’s about it. It’s got the same design, the same 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and the same 5078 mAh battery.

One of our key conclusions concerning the (still-excellent) iPhone Mini 7 was that “this isn’t a huge upgrade if you picked up the iPad Mini 6”.

As for the iPad Mini 6, we awarded it 4 out of 5 in our original review. We revisited that review just last year, and concluded that its was “easily the best small tablet around in 2023”.

“The design of this device offers a huge upgrade over previous models, the A15 Bionic will serve you well for years, and it’s great to see USB-C finally adopted here,” we concluded.

With the arrival of the iPad Mini 7 it’s now the second-best small tablet around, but with this latest deal it arguably represents the best value.

