This is the cheapest we’ve seen The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Pre-order the new Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom game for Nintendo Switch and you’ll not only ensure you’re one of the first to play, but you’ll also benefit from 25% off too.

You can order The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for just £37.49 from Currys today, which is a massive 25% off its RRP, simply by entering the code ZELDA25 at the checkout. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen this game drop to.

The highly anticipated addition to The Legend of Zelda series, Echoes of Wisdom is the first to star Princess Zelda as the protagonist.

The gameplay follows the strange rifts that appear across Hyrule, which soon result in its citizens, including Link, mysteriously disappearing, leaving Zelda the hero. 

Pre-order the new Zelda Echoes of Wisdom and get 25% off

Pre-order the new Zelda Echoes of Wisdom and get 25% off

Enter the code ZELDA25 at the checkout to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for just £37.49. This means you’ll be among the first to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch game upon its launch on the 26th September 2024.

  • Currys
  • RRP £49.99
  • Now £37.49
View Deal

Along the way, you’ll team up with Tri the mysterious fairy who will show you how to utilise the power of the magical artefact, Tri Rod, during your quests.

The Tri Rod enables you to create echoes, imitations of objects you’ve come across during your adventure. These echoes can include steps, bridge gaps and even monsters which can then help you fight enemies on your side. 

There’s a limit to your echos, so be sure you use them wisely in order to determine what’s really behind the strange rifts and save the kingdom (and Link). 

With a vast, open world to explore and puzzles to solve, Echoes of Wisdom promises to be a hugely entertaining Switch game. In fact, in his early preview of the game, Deputy Editor Tom Deehan said Echoes of Wisdom “has the potential to become 2024’s best game for the Switch.”

Whether you’re a seasoned Zelda player or this is your first foray into the kingdom of Hyrule, Echoes of Wisdom is set to be a fantastic game choice for all. By pre-ordering today you’ll not only get the game for just £37.49 but it’ll also come with a cute Zelda keyring.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

