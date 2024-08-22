This is the biggest student laptop bargain right now

It’s laptop season and we’ve got you covered when it comes to the best savings. Right now you can get a brilliant deal on an ideal ASUS Vivobook laptop.

Currys is selling the ASUS Vivobook S 15.6-inch OLED lapop for £499. That’s a £400 saving on the £899 asking price of just over a week ago.

You can have the item delivered to your home (free, next day) or collect from your local Currys branch. The retailer is also offerinfg 20% off selected Logitech accessories with the code SAVE20LOGI at checkout.

As for the laptop, it has the Intel Core i5 13th generation processor (13500H) doing the heavy lifting, combined with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Battery life is up to 9 hours, the company says.

As for the display, it’s a full HD OLED panel with large real estate of 15.6-inches with pantone accurate colours and 600 nits of peak brightness.

There’s a 180-degree hinge so it can lay flat on your desk for collaborative working. If you’d like to add a second Ultra HD monitor, there’s a Tunderbolt 4 port. Above the display is a webcam with a privacy shutter.

Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5 and dual-band WiFi 6E while there’s also a 3.5mm jack and a HDMI 1.4 our as well as one USB 3.2 and one USB 2.0 port.

We’ve reviewed the ASUS Vivobook 15 S OLED (albeit the upgraded version with an i7 processor) and gave it a mightily impressed 4.5 star score from a possible five. Our reviewer was particularly impressed with the display.

He wrote: “The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023) is an excellent laptop. Its OLED display is sublime, offering vibrancy and deep blacks.”

“The design may be a little uninspiring by comparison to other laptops at this price and a little higher, but what’s here is functional, including a comfortable and tactile keyboard and trackpad, and decent port selection.”