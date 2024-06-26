Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the best value Pixel 8a deal yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 8 has only been available for less than two months, but we’ve already spied an excellent saving on Google’s mid-range king.

Voxi is selling the Pixel 8a for just £374 right now, which is an almighty saving on the usual £499 asking price Google originally slapped on the device.

Pixel 8a is down to £374.40

Pixel 8a is down to £374.40

The new Pixel 8a is over £100 off right now at Voxi. Jump on this deal while it lasts

  • Voxi
  • Was £499
  • Now £374.40
View Deal

You can choose from the Bay, Porcelain and Obsidian colours and each come with 128GB of storage.

The Pixel 8a is anotheer solid mid-ranger from Google, which our reviewer scored at 4.5 stars. He prised the IP rating and Qi wireless charging, as well as the AI-infused software quirks. It’s got a great camera for the price and the promise of 7 years of software updates from Google. It also uses the same Tensor G3 feature as the Pixel 8 series of phones.

Pixel 8a rear
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Another winner from Google's A series

Pros

  • Manageable size
  • IP rating and Qi charging
  • Great camera (for the price)
  • Seven years of software updates
  • Clever AI-infused software

Cons

  • Screen is far from the best
  • The battery will never last more than a day
  • Slow charging

You will have to chose a data plan from Voxi, but there is no commitment and you can cancel the rolling contract after 30-days if you need. You might actually want to keep the plan though because they’re pretty advantageous.

The £10 Unlimited Social plan comes with 20GB of data and offers unmetered access to to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and others, which won’t be taken from your data allowance.

The Unlimited Social + Music plan is just £12 a month and that gets you 25GB data, all of the above social benefits and adds unmetered music from Apple Music, Spotify, and the like.

For £15 a month, you’ll get a healthy £35GB of data, all the above benefits, as well as video streaming from the likes of YouTube and TikTok.

If you’ve not had experience with Voxi, they’re one of the emerging MVNO providers on the market. This one runs off the Vodafone network to supply its 5G network and UK-wide calling and messaging capacity.

You might like…

The price of the Razr 50 Ultra has already been slashed

The price of the Razr 50 Ultra has already been slashed

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Stay cool with this limited time Dyson fan offer

Stay cool with this limited time Dyson fan offer

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Get £20 off the Nothing Ear (a) with ANC for a limited time

Get £20 off the Nothing Ear (a) with ANC for a limited time

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Watch House of the Dragon for less with this Sky Stream offer

Watch House of the Dragon for less with this Sky Stream offer

Chris Smith 5 days ago
At this price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is now a budget phone

At this price, the OnePlus 9 Pro is now a budget phone

Jessica Gorringe 5 days ago
This 5-star Android phone is now just £225

This 5-star Android phone is now just £225

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words