This is the best value Pixel 8a deal yet

The Google Pixel 8 has only been available for less than two months, but we’ve already spied an excellent saving on Google’s mid-range king.

Voxi is selling the Pixel 8a for just £374 right now, which is an almighty saving on the usual £499 asking price Google originally slapped on the device.

Was £499

Now £374.40 View Deal

You can choose from the Bay, Porcelain and Obsidian colours and each come with 128GB of storage.

The Pixel 8a is anotheer solid mid-ranger from Google, which our reviewer scored at 4.5 stars. He prised the IP rating and Qi wireless charging, as well as the AI-infused software quirks. It’s got a great camera for the price and the promise of 7 years of software updates from Google. It also uses the same Tensor G3 feature as the Pixel 8 series of phones.

Another winner from Google's A series Pros Manageable size

IP rating and Qi charging

Great camera (for the price)

Seven years of software updates

Clever AI-infused software Cons Screen is far from the best

The battery will never last more than a day

Slow charging

You will have to chose a data plan from Voxi, but there is no commitment and you can cancel the rolling contract after 30-days if you need. You might actually want to keep the plan though because they’re pretty advantageous.

The £10 Unlimited Social plan comes with 20GB of data and offers unmetered access to to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and others, which won’t be taken from your data allowance.

The Unlimited Social + Music plan is just £12 a month and that gets you 25GB data, all of the above social benefits and adds unmetered music from Apple Music, Spotify, and the like.

For £15 a month, you’ll get a healthy £35GB of data, all the above benefits, as well as video streaming from the likes of YouTube and TikTok.

If you’ve not had experience with Voxi, they’re one of the emerging MVNO providers on the market. This one runs off the Vodafone network to supply its 5G network and UK-wide calling and messaging capacity.