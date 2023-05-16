This is the best time to pick up the AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 have been on the market for a few months now and you can bag a pair with a tasty discount attached via Amazon.

Instead of having to deal with the £249 RRP that Apple expects you to pay directly, you can buy the AirPods Pro 2 for just £229 via the Amazon storefront. That’s a slick £20 saving on what is easily the best of true wireless earbuds to buy if you’re currently invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Sure, there are plenty of great wireless earbuds out there – the recently released Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a solid example that offer up cutting edge active noise cancellation but for any iPhone, Mac or iPad users out there, the AirPods Pro 2 are still your best bet.

The reason for this is because of how seamlessly they work with Apple’s range of products – if you’re listening to music on your iPad but a call comes in on your iPhone then the earbuds will automatically pause your music and shift focus to your phone, all without any input on your part.

The AirPods Pro 2 also come with the new U1 chip built-in – the same location tracking technology found within the Apple AirTag. This means that in the event you lose your earbuds, you can track them down to their near-exact location via the Find My app.

Of course, all of these features are great, but for any pair of earbuds worth their salt, it always comes down to the audio. On that front, Editor Max Parker wrote in his 4.5-star review:

“I noticed the first time I put the AirPods Pro 2 in my ears just how much the clarity of vocals had improved. Alex Turner’s crooning in Arctic Monkey’s There’d Better Be A Mirrorball popped even more than on the Sony WF-1000XM4, with every word clear, detailed and the arrangement pulling me in.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the new AirPods Pro also feature some of the best ANC around, so if have to endure a noisy commute, simply pop the AirPods into your ears and you’ll be taken away from the chaos and into the world of an audiobook or the soundscape of your favourite playlist.

No matter how you swing it, the AirPods Pro 2 are the ideal pair of buds for any iPhone user, but even more so when they’re going for a lesser price than usual.