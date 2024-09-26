This is the best price for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom right now

If you haven’t bothered pre-ordering The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on Nintendo Switch, this is the best price we’ve found for it right now.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the next big Nintendo Switch release, and it’s out today. If you’re not someone who worries about day and date releases, you can snag the game at a knock down price without all the fuss of entering codes of our previous featured deal.

Head over to ShopTo’s website and you’ll find that they’re selling The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for £39.85, which is a £10.14 or 20% saving on the £49.99 RRP.

Save 20% on The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Switch ShopTo is the best place to buy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on launch day, with a 20% discount if you’re willing to wait for stocks to replenish. ShopTo

Save 20%

Now £39.85 View Deal

It should be noted that the game is on back order right now, which means that you’ll need to wait a little longer than usual for fresh stock. But the fact that you’re even considering ordering the game online on launch day suggests that this won’t be a problem to you, right?

We’ve posted our review of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and it’s another dazzling entry to the series – albeit a quite unconventional one. While it sports a top-down 3D design redolent of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, this is no such traditional Zelda game.

You play as Zelda herself, rather than series hero Link, and she’s not all that interested in using a sword and shield. Rather, Zelda encourages you to summon ‘Echoes’ of the enemies you face to do your fighting for you, and regular objects to handle navigation and puzzle solving.

Our reviewer concluded: “From a thriving take on Hyrule that’s a joy to explore and interact with, to a whimsical gameplay loop that encourages thinking outside the box, Zelda’s long-awaited time in the spotlight also happens to be one of the series’ best games yet”.