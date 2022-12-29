This iPhone SE deal is cheaper than going SIM-free at just £18 a month

If your New Year’s resolution is to own an iPhone, but you don’t have too much cash to hand, check out this brilliant iPhone SE deal.

The deal involves the iPhone SE (2022), which is Apple’s latest entry-level iPhone. Over on MobilePhonesDirect right now, you can grab the phone on contract with no up front fee for just £18 per month.

Get an iPhone SE (2022) on contract for just £18 per month This deal on the iPhone SE (2022) gets you the phone on contract for less than its SIM-free price. MobilePhonesDirect

Cheaper than SIM-free

£18 a month, no up front fee View Deal

Do some basic maths on that, and you’ll realise that 24 (months) x 18 (pounds) = £432. That’s cheaper than the £449 it costs to buy the iPhone SE (2022) outright.

It’s even more impressive when you consider the contract you’re getting as part of this iPhone SE deal. Through Three, this contract gives you 100GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes.

If there’s a cheaper or more accessible way to join the iOS ecosystem right now, we haven’t seen it.

We gave the iPhone SE (2022) a glowing 4-star review earlier in the year. While it looks a lot like the previous iPhone SE – and, let’s face it, the iPhone 8 – it shares its A15 Bionic chip with the iPhone 13.

This alone makes the phone extremely fast and future proof. Apple will be supporting the iPhone SE (2022) for years to come.

Throw in a strong camera (especially in daylight), as well as features you don’t typically get at this end of the market like IP67 certification and wireless charging, and you have yourself a very appealing smartphone purchase.