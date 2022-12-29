 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone SE deal is cheaper than going SIM-free at just £18 a month

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If your New Year’s resolution is to own an iPhone, but you don’t have too much cash to hand, check out this brilliant iPhone SE deal.

The deal involves the iPhone SE (2022), which is Apple’s latest entry-level iPhone. Over on MobilePhonesDirect right now, you can grab the phone on contract with no up front fee for just £18 per month.

Get an iPhone SE (2022) on contract for just £18 per month

Get an iPhone SE (2022) on contract for just £18 per month

This deal on the iPhone SE (2022) gets you the phone on contract for less than its SIM-free price.

  • MobilePhonesDirect
  • Cheaper than SIM-free
  • £18 a month, no up front fee
View Deal

Do some basic maths on that, and you’ll realise that 24 (months) x 18 (pounds) = £432. That’s cheaper than the £449 it costs to buy the iPhone SE (2022) outright.

It’s even more impressive when you consider the contract you’re getting as part of this iPhone SE deal. Through Three, this contract gives you 100GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes.

If there’s a cheaper or more accessible way to join the iOS ecosystem right now, we haven’t seen it.

We gave the iPhone SE (2022) a glowing 4-star review earlier in the year. While it looks a lot like the previous iPhone SE – and, let’s face it, the iPhone 8 – it shares its A15 Bionic chip with the iPhone 13.

This alone makes the phone extremely fast and future proof. Apple will be supporting the iPhone SE (2022) for years to come.

Throw in a strong camera (especially in daylight), as well as features you don’t typically get at this end of the market like IP67 certification and wireless charging, and you have yourself a very appealing smartphone purchase.

You might like…

Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Apple iPhone 14 Review

Apple iPhone 14 Review

Max Parker 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.