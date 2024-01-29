This iPhone 15 Pro contract is an absolute steal

Looking for a premium smartphone as your next upgrade? One of Apple’s newest iPhone releases, the iPhone 15 Pro, is currently going cheap on a 24-month tariff.

For just £49 upfront and then £44.99 a month over two years, the deal includes a 128GB iPhone 15 Pro handset, with 250GB data and unlimited texts and minutes.

Considering the SIM-Free iPhone 15 Pro handset is £41.62 a month for 24-months on its own via Apple, the added bonus of the SIM deal from Mobiles UK is too good to miss.

Released back in September 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro has a strong yet light aerospace-grade titanium design and a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, and was made to be tough and durable.

Thanks to the 48MP wide-angle lens, 3x telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide camera, you can expect super high-resolution photos, and thanks to Apple’s portrait mode and impressive digital bokeh, your social media posts will get one heck of a boost.

The iPhone 15 Pro is one of only two new iPhones that feature the new A17 Pro chip, which promises a faster and smoother experience than ever before. You can expect unbelievably fast performance, whether you’re video streaming, gaming or making and editing videos.

Apple promises up to 23-hours of video playback and is fast-charge capable too, making it the perfect on-the-go smartphone. Trusted Reviews’ Editor, Max Parker, found that “the iPhone 15 Pro could get me through a full day with around 5 hours of screen on time (and 7 hours of screen off time) with 26% left in the tank by the time I went to sleep.”

If you’ve been considering the flagship iPhone 15 Pro, on a generous and practical contract, then this deal is an absolute winner. The 250GB data is more than enough to see you through each month and the handset itself has all the modern trappings you could want.