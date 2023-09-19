This iPhone 15 Plus deal destroys the competition

The iPhone 15 Plus is now available to pre-order and after plenty of scouting, we’ve found the best deal out there for the handset.

If you’d rather deal with a larger upfront cost to keep your monthly rates down then you can nab the iPhone 15 Plus with 100GB data for £399 upfront and just £23.99 a month. This is particularly handy if you’re selling an older iPhone as it’ll help to whittle down that upfront cost by quite a bit.

It’s also worth mentioning that at that rate, the total cost of the contract comes to just £974.76, which when compared against the SIM-free price of £899 for the phone, means that you’re only really paying roughly £3.20 a month for that 100GB of data, making this a phenomenal deal for those who love to stream and game online.

Just like last year’s iPhone 14 Plus, the 15 Plus will no doubt be the better option for those who prefer having a larger screen but don’t want to pay a premium price tag for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Plus 100GB Data Deal If you want plenty of data and would rather tackle a fair amount of the cost upfront to avoid hefty monthly rates, then this deal is the one for you. Mobiles UK

£399 upfront

Only £23.99/month View Deal

This time around, the 6.7-inch OLED display has been given a serious boost with the ability to reach a peak brightness level of 2000 nits, making it a lot easier to see your social media feed outdoors.

Eagle-eyed Apple fans will have already noticed that the familiar notch at the top of the handset is gone and has been replaced by the new Dynamic Island that was introduced in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. The 15 Plus also borrows one other piece of kit from that premium handset in the form of the A16 Bionic chipset which promises speeds up to 40% faster than the iPhone 12.

The camera set-up has also been given a significant boost thanks to the inclusion of a new 48MP wide lens, which will allow you to get more detail out of a shot than ever before with non-Pro iPhones. There’s even a x2 zoom mode now included as a result of this camera.

Of course, I’d be remiss if we didn’t note that one of the biggest changes this year is the move away from the age-old Lightning cable as Apple finally embraces USB-C for the first time on an iPhone.

For all these reasons and more, the iPhone 15 Plus is shaping up to be quite an impressive device and if you want to upgrade to one at launch and have plenty of data to boot then this deal is the one to go for.