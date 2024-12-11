Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone 15 deal gets you a free pair of AirPods 4

This iPhone 15 contract deal gives you everything you could want in one package, including a free set of AirPods 4 earphones.

The deal signs you up to a 24 month iD Mobile contract with a healthy 100GB of monthly data, with an iPhone 15 128GB, for just £29.99 a month. There’s a £139 up front free, but that’s more than worth it when you consider the AirPods 4 earphones that are bundled in.

These are Apple’s latest earphones, supplying solid sound quality and unmatched iPhone connectivity in a famously chic, compact form factor.

We reviewed the closely related AirPods 4 with ANC, and handed out a glowing 4.5 out of 5 review. All you lose with this free model is the noise cancellation feature, which means you still get the non-invasive design (there’s no ear-plugging nodule), extensive features, and diminutive case.

As for the iPhone 15, our Editor Max Parker rated this phone very highly. Max revisited his 4 out of 5 review fairly recently to see how the iPhone 15 had fared more than a year on from its release, and found that “it remains a very good phone in the face of the iPhone 16”.

He welcomed its forward-facing switch to USB-C (meaning you’ll be able to snag a charger everywhere you go), its “really good camera”, and its improved ergonomics compared to previous models.

Max also appreciated the fact that the previously Pro-only Dynamic Island had been brought to this more affordable model, offering up more screen space and a bunch of neat heads-up widgets.

All of these subtle but meaningful improvements make the iPhone 15 “a good upgrade for anyone with an iPhone 12 or 13”. Meanwhile, its excellent performance and Apple’s famous legacy support mean that it’ll stay feeling fast and snappy for years to come.

