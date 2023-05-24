This iPhone 14 Plus deal is a phenomenal Apple bargain

If you’re looking for a super-sized iPhone 14 Plus contract deal, read on.

This deal will snag you a top of the range iPhone 14 Plus with 512GB of internal storage, along with a 24 month Three contract that supplies 100GB of data. The price for this is just £46 a month, with an up front fee of £49.

When you add that up over the span of a 24 month contract, it’ll cost you £1,153 in total. That’s less than the £1,279 it would cost you to buy this model of the iPhone 14 Plus outright, and of course you don’t get a contract with that.

Get a 512GB iPhone 14 Plus with 100GB of data for £1,153 This deal gets you a 512GB model of the iPhone 14 Plus, on a 24 month contract with 100GB of data, for less than the price of buying the phone outright. Mobile Phones Direct

All in all, it’s a great deal for a phone we like a lot. Apple introduced a brand new smartphone line with the iPhone 14 Plus, essentially offering a larger version of the plain iPhone 14.

We awarded the iPhone 14 Plus a glowing 4.5 star review, calling it “An iPhone 14 with a bigger screen – and far better battery life.”

“It’s easily one of the best iPhones around,” we said. “It’s the one new iPhone that’s a little different, combining some of the best bits from the cheaper iPhone 14 and the pricier Pro models into a tempting proposition.”

Performance is strong, courtesy of the well-established A15 Bionic that powered the iPhone 13 Pro. Its double 12MP camera system, meanwhile, captures excellent shots in all lighting conditions.

The main difference between the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 is the former’s large 6.7-inch OLED display, as well as its vastly superior battery life. Together with 512GB of internal storage and 100GB of monthly data allowance, this deal really is a great option for those who stream a lot of video on the go.