This iPhone 14 Plus deal has already trumped Prime Day

Well in advance of Prime Day, John Lewis has dropped an unbelievable iPhone 14 Plus deal that Amazon will have a hard time besting.

Right now, Apple is selling yesteryear’s iPhone 14 Plus for the reduced price of £799 (originally £949 at launch). However, if you pop on over to John Lewis then you can get that same phone, with a two-year warranty thrown in, for just £599.

That’s a phenomenal £200 saving to be had on what is still a recent iPhone, and it can be yours in next to no time as John Lewis is also throwing in free next day delivery when you use the code APPLENEXTDAY at the checkout.

iPhone 14 Plus with a 2-year warranty The iPhone 14 Plus has just seen its price plummet over at John Lewis, letting you get the phone for £200 less than its current retail price at the Apple Store, and with a two-year warranty to boot.

Even though it has since been replaced by the newer iPhone 15 Plus, the only key bits you’ll be missing by opting for the 14 Plus is a USB-C port and Apple’s Dynamic Island camera cutout. Otherwise, the experience is largely the same.

The iPhone 14 Plus was the first of Apple’s handsets to introduce the ‘Plus’ name, and even though it could’ve easily been lost amongst the three other phones that it launched alongside, it ended up being one of our favourite devices from that generation.

The most obvious boon is all the extra screen real estate that you get here. With a 6.7-inch display, the iPhone 14 Plus is great for watching films, TV shows and more on the go. It’s also perfect for playing games (which is handy as this purchase includes three-months of Apple Arcade for free to new subscribers).

Where the device really stands out though is in battery life. Easily coming out on top as the clear winner of the iPhone 14 range, the 14 Plus can offers tons of longevity from a single charge, helping to alleviate any battery anxiety.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “If you’re after the iPhone with the best battery life, then the 14 Plus is the way to go. It lasts longer than both the iPhone 14 and the 14 Pro Max in my tests, and it’s the only current iPhone that can – with some slight usage management – last two days.”

This is all before mentioning the great cameras and everyday performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, but all you have to know is that if you want a great iPhone that leaves you wanting for very little then this iPhone 14 Plus deal is the way to go.