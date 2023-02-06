This iPhone 14 deal with unlimited data is truly unmissable

We’ve shared quite a few great iPhone 14 deals as of late but this is the first we’ve spotted with unlimited data on O2.

You can now get the latest iPhone with unlimited data, texts and minutes for £43 a month with no upfront cost. This plan would usually cost you £19, but right now you can get it with zero upfront cost from Affordable Mobiles.

This is a 12-month contract, meaning you should end up spending about £1032 over the course of the two years. Considering the iPhone 14 costs £849 outright, you’ll be getting all that data, along with unlimited texts and minutes for just £183.

That isn’t even to mention the Priority benefits that come with signing up to O2.

The iPhone 14 is the latest addition to Apple’s smartphone line and is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset.

The phone packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology and a dual camera array consisting of two 12-megapixel sensors. There’s also a third 12-megapixel selfie camera with support for Face ID, while both the front and rear cameras are capable of capturing 4K video at up to 60fps.

The phone comes with 128GB of storage and supports both fast charging and MagSafe wireless charging.

We gave the iPhone 14 a fantastic 4/5 stars in our review.

“If you’re on an iPhone 11 or older, then the changes here will make a notable difference. Battery life and camera were massively upgraded with the iPhone 13 and they’re both better again with the 14”, wrote editor Max Parker.

The phone might not be a huge upgrade for those currently toting the iPhone 13, but if you have an older phone you’ll definitely reap the benefits.

