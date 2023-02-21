This iPhone 14 deal just destroyed the competition
If you’re after an iPhone 14 deal, this contract offer from Mobiles.co.uk will give you everything you could possibly want without needing to shell out big bucks.
The deal gives you a brand new 128GB iPhone 14, in any of its five colour options, on a 24 month contract for £34.99 a month. One of the most appealing things about this deal is a negligible up front fee of just £49.
Get an iPhone 14 with 100GB of data
This deal gives you an iPhone 14 on a 24 month iD Mobile contract for £34.99 per month and an upfront fee of £49, with costing barely that much more than the cost of the phone without all the data, minutes and texts.
- Mobiles.co.uk
- £49 upfront fee
- £34.99 a month
All in all, this will cost you £889 over the two-year span of the contract. Given that the iPhone 14 alone is worth £849, that’s a pretty great deal.
You won’t need anything more on the contract front, either. This is an iD Mobile contract (the Currys-owned MVNO that uses Three’s network) that offers you unlimited minutes and texts with a whopping 100GB of data to boot.
We’re big fans of the iPhone 14. While it doesn’t represent a huge advance from the iPhone 13, it’s still one of the best all-round phones on the market.
We called it “a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits” in our 4-star review. “Performance remains excellent,” we noted, while “the camera is excellent for both photography and videography”.
The most notable addition to this latest model is a couple of neat safety features. Car Crash Detection will automatically notify emergency services when it senses that you’ve been in an accident, while Emergency SOS lets you send out a distress call even when there’s no mobile or Wi-Fi connection.
At this price, it’s an even safer purchase.