This iPhone 14 deal gives you everything you could ask for

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve considered updating your iPhone to the 2022 model, now is your chance to snatch up a great deal. 

The iPhone 14 is now available for just £19 upfront and £27.99 a month. Not only is this very affordable for an iPhone, but it also comes with unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and a whopping 100GB of data, meaning you won’t need to worry about running out of 5G anytime soon. 

Get the iPhone 14 with unlimited data, unlimited minutes and 100GB of data for just £27.99 a month and £19 upfront with this incredible ID Mobile deal.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £27.99/month
  • £19 upfront
View Deal

This 24-month contract is with iD Mobile, a mobile provider that operates on the Three network. 

It’s all well and good us telling you that this contract costs £27.99 a month, but how does that pan out in the long run? Throughout this contract, you can expect to pay just over £690 before factoring in any CPI increases. 

Considering Apple currently sells the phone SIM-free for £699, this is an easy way to get the phone, unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and 100GB of data without spending any extra. 

Is the iPhone 14 worth buying? 

Recommended

Not a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, yet it's still a great phone

Pros

  • Clever safety features
  • Very good battery life
  • Reliable camera
  • Fun colours

Cons

  • Stuck on a 60Hz display
  • Minimal differences to the iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 is Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone alongside the iPhone 14 Pro. 

The phone combines a fantastic dual camera with a long-lasting battery and all the benefits of Apple’s iOS operating system and App Store. It also incorporates a sharp display, smooth performance and comes in a variety of attractive colours, including this stunning Starlight shade. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPhone 14 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re interested in a pocket-sized power bank to keep your iPhone running during days and nights out this summer, you’ll want to check out this deal on the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K

This power bank is especially convenient for iPhone users thanks to its 15W MagSafe support, meaning you don’t need to pack any cables on your way out the door. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
