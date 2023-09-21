This iPhone 13 offer absolutely destroys the iPhone 15

If you’re thinking about upgrading to a new iPhone then forget about the latest one as we’ve spotted an unbelievable deal for the iPhone 13.

Right now you can bag the iPhone 13 with unlimited data for just £27.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. That is, by far, one of the best deals we’ve seen in recent memory for any modern iPhone.

Bear in mind that even though it’s technically been superseded by the iPhone 14 and 15, the iPhone 13 is still a great phone in its own right with years of software updates still ahead of it, making it a solid investment if you want a new iPhone without having to pay iPhone prices.

iPhone 13 with Unlimited Data Forget the iPhone 15, this unbelievable iPhone 13 deal with unlimited data is a far more affordable upgrade for anyone after a newer Apple handset. Mobiles UK

No upfront cost

Just £27.99/month View Deal

If you’re still on the fence then let’s run through all of the reasons why the iPhone 13 is still a great phone in 2023. For starters, it was the first iPhone to reduce the size of the notch that first appeared on the iPhone X, which means you get more real estate out of the bright 6.1-inch OLED display, making it ideal for watching your favourite TV shows on the go.

Its dual-camera system, while not as advanced as what you’ll find on a Pro-level iPhone, is still capable of putting out punchy, eye-catching shots that are perfect for sharing on social media. In his review for the iPhone 13, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“Shooting at night, in darker bars and restaurants, is a real highlight. The iPhone 13 tends to force itself into the dedicated Night mode more often than the iPhone 13 Pro, but the results are supremely detailed with natural bright points and minimal noise.”

It’s also worth mentioning that the iPhone 13 was the handset that introduced Apple’s Cinematic Video mode, which uses real-time bokeh effects to capture the type of footage that can really make a vlog pop onscreen. Simply put, if you’re a content creator then Cinematic Video is a game changer.

The fact that the iPhone 13 now benefits from all the upgrades that come with iOS 17, just makes this deal even sweeter, and with unlimited data to boot you won’t be left longing when away from the nearest Wi-Fi hotspot.