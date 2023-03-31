This iPhone 13 Mini deal is a rare Apple bargain

The iPhone 13 Mini was already something of a rarity as an affordable iPhone, but the miniature handset has just seen a massive price drop.

Right now, you can nab the iPhone 13 Mini with a solid 10GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts for just £26.99 a month and £59 upfront. If you have regular access to a Wi-Fi network, either at home or at the office, then that 10GB allowance is more than you’ll ever need per month, and the contract itself is considerably cheaper than most other modern iPhone tariffs.

For comparison, the total cost of this contract comes to £707 over two years which is noticeably easier on the wallet than most iPhone 14 contracts which usually ask for around £900 over the same amount of time. Even iPhone 13 contacts have a total cost that sits around the £800 mark.

Given that the iPhone 13 Mini is just one generation removed from being the latest of Apple’s wares, it’s still a fantastic phone in 2023 and an easy handset to recommend if you want to enjoy all the benefits of iOS without having to pay silly prices for the privilege.

The only thing to contend with is the smaller form factor which does have a slight impact on battery life when compared to its larger siblings. In his review for the 13 Mini, Editor Max Parker wrote:

“The best way to describe the battery life here is that it lasts just about as long as the regular-sized iPhone 12 from 2020. I’ve been wanting to properly test this battery, and during my month of using the phone every day… it has just about seen me through to bedtime – although it’s cutting it fine, close to 3-4% by the time I plug it in. That’s a couple of extra hours of use per day over the iPhone 12 Mini.”

What helps with sustaining the 13 Mini throughout the day is the numerous charging options you have. In addition to wired charging over a Lightning cable, the 13 Mini is MagSafe compatible for seamless wireless charging in a pinch. When I used the 13 Mini as my daily driver for a period of time, I always kept a compact MagSafe powerbank with me for extra peace of mind, but rarely needed to use it.

Battery life aside, the 13 Mini offers up the same speedy chipset as the standard iPhone 13, as well as the same dual-camera set-up on the back that can be easily relied on in almost all scenarios. I also found that the 13 Mini’s size allowed it to work brilliantly as a quick point-and-shoot camera as it can be easily used one-handed.

For a low-cost contract on an iPhone that isn’t from the last decade, you’d be hard pushed to find a better option than this.