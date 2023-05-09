 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone 12 deal is a rare Apple bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This deal on a refurbished iPhone 12 represents a rare Apple bargain.

Over on Mobiles.co.uk, you can pick up an iPhone 12 64GB on a 24 month contract for just £26.99 per month, with a negligible up front fee of £19.

The contract itself is on iD Mobile, the MVNO owned by UK retailer Currys. It gives you a healthy 25GB of data, and unlimited texts and minutes.

Get an iPhone 12 on contract for £26.99 a month

Get an iPhone 12 on contract for £26.99 a month

Mobiles.co.uk is offering an as-good-as-new iPhone 12 on a 24 month iD contract for just £26.99 a month with an up front fee of £19.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £19 up front
  • £26.99 a month
View Deal

Let’s back up a second – what does it mean when we say ‘refurbished’? No-one wants to be locked into a two year contract for a semi-functional, dinged-up smartphone after all.

Don’t worry. Mobiles.co.uk’s refurbs are described as “handsets which have been purchased and then returned”, mostly due to a simple change of mind. In some cases there may be a minor technical fault, but these have been “reconditioned by expert technicians to ensure its fit for resale”.

In other words, buying this refurbished iPhone 12 is as good as buying one brand new, which is why this deal is such a bargain.

As for the iPhone 12 itself, it still stands up as a great buy more than two years on from launch. We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 at the time, and having revisited our original review more recently we concluded that “the iPhone 12 can still offer plenty of bang for its buck”.

It packs a fantastic design (essentially the same as the latest iPhone 14), very reliable cameras, and strong performance. Apple’s peerless legacy support means that it’ll likely keep on feeling fresh for another five years at least.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Apple iPhone 14 Review

Apple iPhone 14 Review

Max Parker 3 months ago
iPhone 12 Pro Review

iPhone 12 Pro Review

Max Parker 2 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.