 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPhone 12 deal gets you an extra 100GB of data for no extra cost

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Anyone on the lookout for a low-cost, high data iPhone contract should look no further than this absolute steal from Buymobiles.

The deal in question doubles the existing 100GB offer for £35 a month on O2, letting you walk away with a massive 200GB monthly allowance instead – all without changing the price.

iPhone 12 with 200GB of data

iPhone 12 with 200GB of data

Get double the data with this fantastic iPhone 12 tariff on O2. Just make sure to select the O2 tab on the product page to see the deal.

  • Buymobiles.net
  • No upfront cost
  • Now £35/month
View Deal

There’s no word on how long the offer is available for, so we don’t recommend waiting around if you do fancy making use of it. This type of high data contract usually pairs the phone with a Three SIM card, but the fact that it’s with O2 just makes it even more tempting thanks to the strong coverage available on the network, not to mention all the benefits that come with O2 Priority.

Even with the iPhone 13 on the market, the iPhone 12 is still one of the best phones you can buy right now which is a testament to its specs and overall usability. Its dual, 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide sensors are capable of capturing Instagram-ready shots with ease.

On the video side, the iPhone 12 can shoot crisp and detailed 4K footage that packs surprisingly efficient stabilisation. As a tool for vlogging and creating content, the iPhone 12 knocks it out of the park.

Of course, there’s so much more to the iPhone than its camera chops. Trusted Reviews’ Editor, Max Parker, wrote in his review: “the iPhone 12 truly is a notable jump for Apple’s mainline phone and it now feels almost as Pro as the actual Pro model.”

iPhone 12 with 200GB of data

iPhone 12 with 200GB of data

Get double the data with this fantastic iPhone 12 tariff on O2. Just make sure to select the O2 tab on the product page to see the deal.

  • Buymobiles.net
  • No upfront cost
  • Now £35/month
View Deal

It’s also worth noting that the iPhone 12 supports 5G connectivity, so you’ll be able to make the most of O2’s 5G coverage where applicable.

As a high data phone contract – let alone a very cost effective means of getting your hands on a new iPhone – this pick is hard to beat. Just be sure to select the O2 tab on the product page for the deal to appear.

You might like…

Snag an Apple bargain with this Magic Keyboard price crash

Snag an Apple bargain with this Magic Keyboard price crash

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
AirPods Max get hefty price cut ahead of Sony WH-1000XM5 launch

AirPods Max get hefty price cut ahead of Sony WH-1000XM5 launch

Max Parker 1 day ago
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is at its cheapest price right now

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is at its cheapest price right now

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
The cheapest places to buy Nintendo Switch Sports

The cheapest places to buy Nintendo Switch Sports

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
This iPhone 11 SIM deal is out of this world

This iPhone 11 SIM deal is out of this world

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Snatch up the HP Pavilion gaming laptop for under £600 in this amazing deal

Snatch up the HP Pavilion gaming laptop for under £600 in this amazing deal

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.