This iPhone 12 deal gets you an extra 100GB of data for no extra cost

Anyone on the lookout for a low-cost, high data iPhone contract should look no further than this absolute steal from Buymobiles.

The deal in question doubles the existing 100GB offer for £35 a month on O2, letting you walk away with a massive 200GB monthly allowance instead – all without changing the price.

iPhone 12 with 200GB of data Get double the data with this fantastic iPhone 12 tariff on O2. Just make sure to select the O2 tab on the product page to see the deal. Buymobiles.net

No upfront cost

Now £35/month View Deal

There’s no word on how long the offer is available for, so we don’t recommend waiting around if you do fancy making use of it. This type of high data contract usually pairs the phone with a Three SIM card, but the fact that it’s with O2 just makes it even more tempting thanks to the strong coverage available on the network, not to mention all the benefits that come with O2 Priority.

Even with the iPhone 13 on the market, the iPhone 12 is still one of the best phones you can buy right now which is a testament to its specs and overall usability. Its dual, 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide sensors are capable of capturing Instagram-ready shots with ease.

On the video side, the iPhone 12 can shoot crisp and detailed 4K footage that packs surprisingly efficient stabilisation. As a tool for vlogging and creating content, the iPhone 12 knocks it out of the park.

Of course, there’s so much more to the iPhone than its camera chops. Trusted Reviews’ Editor, Max Parker, wrote in his review: “the iPhone 12 truly is a notable jump for Apple’s mainline phone and it now feels almost as Pro as the actual Pro model.”

It’s also worth noting that the iPhone 12 supports 5G connectivity, so you’ll be able to make the most of O2’s 5G coverage where applicable.

As a high data phone contract – let alone a very cost effective means of getting your hands on a new iPhone – this pick is hard to beat. Just be sure to select the O2 tab on the product page for the deal to appear.