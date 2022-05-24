 large image

This iPhone 11 deal with unlimited data is almost too good to be true

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Anyone after a handset upgrade that doesn’t break the bank? Check out this incredible iPhone 11 deal.

Trying to find a new phone can be very overwhelming; not only are you on the hunt for a new handset, but you also need to decide which SIM deal will work best for you, ideally without it costing an arm and a leg.

Thankfully, we’ve been keeping an eye on all the best deals out there, and we stumbled upon this incredible iPhone 11 tariff.

This iPhone 11 SIM deal costs only £27 a month

This iPhone 11 SIM deal costs only £27 a month

Anyone in the market for a new phone, this iPhone 11 SIM deal comes with unlimited data and no upfront costs, all for just £27 a month.

  • Fonehouse
  • No upfront costs
  • £27/month
View Deal

This deal comes with unlimited data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts, all for £27 a month with absolutely no upfront costs.

Breaking this deal down even further; you can buy the same model of iPhone 11 in this deal from the Apple store for £489. The total cost of this contract – which lasts for 24-months – comes to just £648. Taking off the cost of the phone, you’re paying just £6.75 per month for the contact, which is incredibly cheap considering it comes with unlimited data.

Speaking of the iPhone 11, it packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display and comes with an Apple Silicon A13 Bionic chipset which should keep your phone running smoothly, even if it isn’t the most recent Apple processor on the market.

It features a 12-megapixel wide sensor alongside a 12MP ultra-wide, both of which can capture shots in great detail. We liked the camera on the iPhone 11 so much that it got its own camera review, so you can check out the full capabilities of this handset.

While the iPhone 11 is not the most recent Apple handset to hit store shelves, it still knocks it out of the park in almost all areas and is a great choice for anyone after a new handset. Plus, this deal alleviates the worry of finding a separate bargain on a new SIM, meaning that you can use your new phone straight out of the box.

