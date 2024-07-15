Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPad Air M1 saving will have you floating

Chris Smith

Best Buy is absolutely killing it with the Apple deals today. After this MacBook Air banger, here’s an offer on the iPad Air that offers an even greater discount.

Right now you can grab the 10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Gen) with M1 for just $399.99. That’s $200 off the $599.99 asking price. You can choose from any of the five available colours too. This model has 64GB of storage and it’s the Wi-Fi model rather than the tablet with cellular model.

We’re big fans of this 2022 iPad Air model with the M1 chip and praised the great display, support for excellent accessorties like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, powerful internals, the attractive design, and aforementioned array of colours.

As always, iPadOS provides a brilliant interface and a fully stocked App Store with brilliant services and games. Our reviewer gave the device a 4.5 star score from a possible five. At the time, he said you should buy if you want “Apple’s best all-round tablet”. It has iPad Pro-like features in a more modern design that’s a clear step up from the standard iPad.

He concluded: “The iPad Air 2022 is an outstanding tablet and an excellent choice if you’re looking to upgrade an ageing device,” our reviewer wrote. “It’s fast, looks stunning, and can do just about everything the even pricier iPad Pro can.”

Apple has since updated the iPad Air with a more powerful M2 chip and a slightly larger 11-inch display. The 2024 iPad also earned a 4.5 star score, but that’s going to set you back $599 for the standard model.

