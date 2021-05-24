This insane Apple Watch Series 5 deal is even cheaper than the SE

The Apple Watch Series 5 remains a cracking smartwatch even if it has now been replaced by the Series 6 and is no-longer part of the line-up offered on the company’s official store.

The watchOS device can currently be nabbed at eBay – refurbished by Apple itself – for just £279.95 with a 12-month warranty. It’s the larger 44mm watch with a range of colours available. You’re only getting the Wi-Fi watch, but it does come with built-in GPS and 32GB of storage.

DEAL: Apple Watch Series 5 44mm (refurbished) for just 279.95

You don’t have to worry about missing out on the latest software, because it’s compatible with the latest watchOS 7 update and is likely to remain so with this year’s update and far beyond.

So why should you look at 2019’s Apple Watch Series 5 rather than the newer Apple Watch Series 6 and the affordable Apple Watch SE? Well, there’s the cost, of course. £279.95 for the 44mm model is a lot cheaper than the Series 6, which costs £409 for the equivalent model.

Then there’s the Apple Watch SE, released last year, which costs £299. The eBay deal, which comes through the independent company Loop Mobile, offers a Series 5, which includes the ECG feature lacked by the SE.

Of course, we’re always somewhat cautious when buying refurbished products, but Loop has a 98.5% positivity feedback rating from almost 15,000 transactions.

Here’s what it says about the Apple Watch Series 5 refurbishment process: “Sourced from Apple then fully tested and graded by our on-site technicians. We run 80 functional tests on each product to ensure the best quality for your device.”

The Apple Watch Series 5 earned a 4.5/5 star review from Trusted Reviews. We said the addition of the always-on display made it feel much more like a proper watch and our own Max Parker praised the device for the added motivation to get active.

He wrote: “Apple’s class-leading wearable continues to be one of the brand’s finest products; elegant and practical.”