This incredible Pixel 6 deal with 100GB of data is hard to beat

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new phone, upgrade to the Pixel 6 right now for only £32 a month with this cracking offer.

Start 2022 off right and upgrade your smartphone with this amazing deal; a Pixel 6 with 100GB of data with unlimited calls and texts for just £32 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

So not only are you getting a brand new phone, you’re getting 100GB of 5G-ready data every month which we don’t see anyone getting through on the regular.

When you total up the cost of the contract, you’ll be paying just £768 over two years which is a bargain when you consider that buying a Pixel 6 outright will cost you £599, at least. So keeping that in mind, that’s just over £7 a month for the data alone, making this a more worthwhile deal than buying the phone SIM-free.

For a modern Android flagship, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better contract right now. Speaking of which, the Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch 1080p HDR OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. We noted that it has a colourful and vibrant screen, and thanks to the Google Tensor chipset everything runs smoothly.

Deputy Editor Max Parker gave the Pixel 6 a well-deserved 4-star rating, with his verdict reading: “For £599/$599, the Pixel 6 is a great choice. A smattering of bugs and odd design choices hold it back from utter greatness, but it packs some of my favourite software features ever on a phone, plus a very capable camera at that. The Pixel line has always had more charm than your typical Android phone, and the Pixel 6 has that in swathes.”

There’s plenty to love about the Pixel 6 but simply put, if you’re after one of the best camera phones you can buy right now at a price that doesn’t break the bank, then Google’s latest handset is the one to go for. The offer is listed as part of mobiles.co.uk’s January sale, so time’s running out to start the year right with a terrific smartphone.

