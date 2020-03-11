Pick up the very latest Huawei MateBook D 14-inch and receive a Huawei Watch GT for free in this £649.99 bundle.

Talk about getting even more for your money, save a total of £199 when making this bundled purchase and bag yourself the Huawei MateBook D and Huawei Watch GT in one.

With the latest Huawei MateBook D retailing at £649.99 – the very price of this bundle – you essentially save yourself just short of 200 quid with the fantastic fitness tracker, the Huawei Watch GT thrown in at no extra cost, bagging yourself a 7 out of 10 smartwatch.

Say goodbye to ugly mid-range laptops, the Huawei MateBook D delivers sophistication at a more affordable price range, making day to day tasks feel that touch more luxury. Starting with its FullView 14-inch display, its thin bezels and 178-degree viewing angle, the MateBook D offers an immersive and almost-endless feel when using the laptop.

The laptop itself is also incredibly thin with a thickness of 15.9mm, weighing in at just 1.38kg, offering true portability with the ability to take this wherever you go at no detriment to the weight of your backpack. Able to open up to 180-degrees with its hinge, the Huawei MateBook D is versatile with a variety of ways to use it individually and in group settings.

Its Multi-screen collaboration also means you can easily connect your mobile device and pull up onto the big screen, as well as offering an easy way to transfer and edit files.

With features like the fingerprint sensor at the side of the keyboard for unlocking, as well as the webcam sitting under your keyboard, able to pop up and push down for your privacy, the Huawei MateBook D has some pretty luxe feeling features, too.

Partner that with the Huawei Watch GT, the first of its range, you can go from working to moving with the ability to monitor your movements utilising its heart rate monitor, activity tracker, as well as GPS, which houses three satellites for better locating and tracking.

Hosting a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, the Huawei Watch GT has 50m water resistance and a not too shabby two week battery life to boot.

A great pair of products that will easily enhance day to day productivity, buy now for the price of the laptop alone at £649.99 and get yourself a new smartwatch for free.

