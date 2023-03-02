This incredible Galaxy Watch 4 deal includes a free wireless charger

Anyone looking for a great smartwatch offer should check out this Galaxy Watch 4 deal on Currys.

The UK retailer is currently offering the excellent Galaxy Watch 4 40mm with a free wireless charger.

That price of £149 is the same price Samsung is currently selling the Watch 4 at. The big difference, as we’ve mentioned, is that Currys is throwing in a Samsung EP-P6300 Qi Wireless Trio Charging Pad at no further cost.

The Samsung EP-P6300 Qi Wireless Trio Charging Pad goes for £89 on its own, so this is a bit of a bargain. As the name suggests, this smart peripheral lets you charge three devices simultaneously – your smartphone, your smartwatch, and your true wireless earphones, for example.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 featured in this deal, it’s no longer the very latest watch on Samsung’s roster. However, it remains an extremely compelling and relevant device.

Indeed, it’s the Galaxy Watch 4 that brought the real advancements to the series, not the more recent Galaxy Watch 5. We called the Watch 4 “the first in a long line of next-generation smartwatches” in our 4.5-star review, while we said of the Watch 5 that “there certainly isn’t enough on offer here to warrant trading in last year’s model”.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first smartwatch anywhere to feature Wear OS 3 – an entirely revamped operating system co-developed between Samsung and Google. In that respect it very much pre-empted Google’s own Pixel Watch.

We praised the Galaxy Watch 4 as the first Wear OS smartwatch that was able to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch, with a “sleek design, fast speeds, vibrant AMOLED display and robust collection of fitness and health tracking features”.