 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This incredible Galaxy Watch 4 deal includes a free wireless charger

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone looking for a great smartwatch offer should check out this Galaxy Watch 4 deal on Currys.

The UK retailer is currently offering the excellent Galaxy Watch 4 40mm with a free wireless charger.

That price of £149 is the same price Samsung is currently selling the Watch 4 at. The big difference, as we’ve mentioned, is that Currys is throwing in a Samsung EP-P6300 Qi Wireless Trio Charging Pad at no further cost.

Get a free wireless charger with the Galaxy Watch 4

Get a free wireless charger with the Galaxy Watch 4

Currys is selling the brilliant Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with a free Samsung EP-P6300 Qi Wireless Trio Charging Pad.

  • Currys
  • Free Samsung Wireless Trio Charging Pad
  • Now £149
View Deal

The Samsung EP-P6300 Qi Wireless Trio Charging Pad goes for £89 on its own, so this is a bit of a bargain. As the name suggests, this smart peripheral lets you charge three devices simultaneously – your smartphone, your smartwatch, and your true wireless earphones, for example.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 featured in this deal, it’s no longer the very latest watch on Samsung’s roster. However, it remains an extremely compelling and relevant device.

Indeed, it’s the Galaxy Watch 4 that brought the real advancements to the series, not the more recent Galaxy Watch 5. We called the Watch 4 “the first in a long line of next-generation smartwatches” in our 4.5-star review, while we said of the Watch 5 that “there certainly isn’t enough on offer here to warrant trading in last year’s model”.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first smartwatch anywhere to feature Wear OS 3 – an entirely revamped operating system co-developed between Samsung and Google. In that respect it very much pre-empted Google’s own Pixel Watch.

We praised the Galaxy Watch 4 as the first Wear OS smartwatch that was able to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch, with a “sleek design, fast speeds, vibrant AMOLED display and robust collection of fitness and health tracking features”.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Best Smartwatch 2023: 6 of the best wearables available

Best Smartwatch 2023: 6 of the best wearables available

Thomas Deehan 3 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review

Alastair Stevenson 6 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.