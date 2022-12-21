This incredible deal gets you an iPhone for just £22 a month

You can currently snag yourself an iPhone 11 for just £22 a month through this Fonehouse deal.

Everyone knows that iPhones are expensive, whether you’re signing up to a contract or purchasing one outright. However, with this Fonehouse deal, you can snag yourself a premium slice of iPhone goodness for just £22 per month and no up front fee.

As if that wasn’t enough, the deal incorporates a 24-month Three contract with unlimited everything: minutes, texts, and data.

The iPhone 11 itself remains a solid smartphone. It might be three years old by now, but one of the advantages of iPhone ownership (and a key reason behind their lasting value) is Apple’s peerless legacy support.

Buy an iPhone 11 today and it’ll give you the very latest version of iOS. You can guarantee it’ll run smoothly too.

What’s more, you can be sure that Apple will update that operating system for at least another couple of years, and will likely support it for even longer.

That ongoing support is especially likely because the iPhone 11’s A13 Bionic chip continues to be made and used by Apple in new products. The Apple Studio Display was launched in March 2022 with an A13 Bionic chip onboard to power audio and webcam processing.

We awarded the iPhone 11 4.5 stars out of 5 in our 2019 review, praising it for its “vast array of improvements to camera, battery life and overall design” compared to previous models.

Its camera was so good in its day, we granted the component a separate review.