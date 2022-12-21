 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This incredible deal gets you an iPhone for just £22 a month

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently snag yourself an iPhone 11 for just £22 a month through this Fonehouse deal.

Everyone knows that iPhones are expensive, whether you’re signing up to a contract or purchasing one outright. However, with this Fonehouse deal, you can snag yourself a premium slice of iPhone goodness for just £22 per month and no up front fee.

As if that wasn’t enough, the deal incorporates a 24-month Three contract with unlimited everything: minutes, texts, and data.

Get an iPhone for just £22 a month

Get an iPhone for just £22 a month

Fonehouse is offering an iPhone 11 on a 24 month Three contract for just £22 per month, with no up front cost and unlimited everything.

  • Fonehouse
  • Unlimited texts, calls, and data
  • £22 per month and no up front cost
View Deal

The iPhone 11 itself remains a solid smartphone. It might be three years old by now, but one of the advantages of iPhone ownership (and a key reason behind their lasting value) is Apple’s peerless legacy support.

Buy an iPhone 11 today and it’ll give you the very latest version of iOS. You can guarantee it’ll run smoothly too.

What’s more, you can be sure that Apple will update that operating system for at least another couple of years, and will likely support it for even longer.

That ongoing support is especially likely because the iPhone 11’s A13 Bionic chip continues to be made and used by Apple in new products. The Apple Studio Display was launched in March 2022 with an A13 Bionic chip onboard to power audio and webcam processing.

We awarded the iPhone 11 4.5 stars out of 5 in our 2019 review, praising it for its “vast array of improvements to camera, battery life and overall design” compared to previous models.

Its camera was so good in its day, we granted the component a separate review.

You might like…

Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
iPhone 11 Pro Review

iPhone 11 Pro Review

Max Parker 3 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.