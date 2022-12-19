 large image

This HyperX gaming headset has just plummeted in price for a limited time

There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming peripherals, as Amazon is offering a great discount on the HyperX CloudX Flight.

Right now you can snatch up the HyperX CloudX Flight with an incredible 38% discount alongside a £24 voucher, bringing the price all the way down from £129.99 to just £55.99.

Once you purchase the CloudX Flight, you will also be treated to a 33% discount on a three-month membership for Game Pass for PC, giving you even more time to play games over the festive holidays.

The CloudX Flight is an officially licensed Xbox headset and is compatible with the Xbox One and the latest Xbox Series X/S consoles, with the option to connect wirelessly with a USB adaptor.

The earcups on the CloudX Flight can rotate 90 degrees so you can comfortably place the headset around your neck whenever you want to take a break. The green LED lights will pair nicely with your Xbox setup, with the added benefit of telling you the charge status of your device.

It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to the HyperX CloudX Flight headset

The HyperX CloudX Flight is an officially licensed Xbox wireless headset that comes with a removable microphone as well as a LED mute indicator.

  • Amazon
  • Extra £24 off with Amazon voucher
  • Now only £55.99
View Deal

HyperX claims that the CloudX Flight can last up to 30 hours once fully charged, giving you many days of gameplay without constantly needing to charge up your device.

It boasts a 2.4GHz wireless connection as well as a detachable microphone with an LED mute indicator, so you can easily switch between chatting with friends in multiplayer games to playing a campaign mission on your own without being interrupted.

As we can see from the Keepa graph below, this is the lowest price the HyperX CloudX Flight has ever been when you consider the £24 voucher that Amazon is offering.

That voucher brings the price to just £55.99, lower than the stated £59.99 lowest price stated by Amazon, meaning that you will want to jump on this offer now before it shoots back up for the New Year.

Keepa HyperX CloudX Flight
Keepa HyperX CloudX Flight

