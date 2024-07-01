This hugely underrated Nintendo Switch game is going cheap

Nintendo Switch bargains aren’t that common, so we’re pleased to see this must-have for any collection available for a bargain price.

Amazon is selling Bayonetta 3 for just £16.10, which is a 19% saving on the current £19.95 asking price.

However, considering this game went on sale for £49.99 back in October 2022, the saving is much more pronounced.

The third instalment of the hack-and-slash, action adventure fighting game was given a four star review by our resident Switch gamer. She praised the fast-paced action, beautiful graphics and well-designed monsters, great controls, and much more.

Our Bayonetta 3 reviewer said you should buy if you want a fast-paced action game which runs at break neck speed. Our reviewer said there are monsters to fight around every corner. We loved the nuanced soundtrack too and added the hack and slash action is something everyone can enjoy.

She concluded: “Bayonetta 3 is constantly pulling new characters and monsters out of its pocket and even though the story isn’t the easiest to follow, I don’t think you need a full understanding of the past games or the lore to jump in and have a great time.

“The overall style and tone of the game is so cinematic, aided by the great visuals and distinctive audio, I think that almost anyone could get into this title, so long as you’re interested in taking down an ever-growing list of monsters that come in all shapes and sizes.”