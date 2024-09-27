Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This huge EA Sports FC 25 launch day saving will surely sell out soon

EA FC 25 is out today (September 27) and it’ll be hard to beat this fantastic offer on the PS5 version of the football game.

If you’re on the hunt for a cheap copy of EA FC 25 this launch day, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve found the game for a cracking price, but you’ll need to act fast.

eBay seller The Game Collection has the title available for £62.95, however you can slice that down to £50.36 by using the code ‘SEPTSAVE20‘. That 20% discount makes this noticeably cheaper than other retailers.

For instance, Amazon is currently selling the game for £57.95, Currys has it for £59.99 and Very has it for £62.99.

You will need to act quickly though, as that code expires on September 27. This deal is for the boxed, physical edition of the game for the PS5. Postage is free, and while it is being sold on eBay, the game is new and sealed.

EA Sports FC – which replaced the FIFA branding last year – is currently the only mainstream football game available, and this new edition includes the usual array of graphical and gameplay updates expected every year.

There’s a new 5v5 Rush mode that replaces Volta, an upgraded Career mode with more in-depth options and a bigger tactical overhaul across the whole game. The changes are welcome, especially the revamped Career mode which has always felt lacking.

Of course, a lot of people will buy it just for Ultimate Team and this very popular mode is here in all its glory.

If you’re after EA Sports FC 25 and don’t want to wait for a price drop, this deal is very likely to be the best out there for launch day, Just remember, the required code expires soon so you’ll need to act fast.

