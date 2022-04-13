This Huawei MateView monitor comes with six free months of Game Pass

It’s a win-win situation here; treat yourself to a highly discounted new monitor and grab six months of Xbox Game Pass PC for free.

We’ve caught wind of another incredible deal; if you buy the Huawei MateView GT monitor then you can snatch up six months of Xbox Game Pass PC for free, with the deal lasting until July 31 this year. The GT has a standard RRP of £379.99, but you can nab the monitor right now via Argos for just £229.99.

Not only did Xbox Game Pass win as the best streaming gaming service in the Trusted Reviews Awards last year, but the MateView GT offers up a bold and immersive experience, meaning you have everything you need to start gaming right away.

Buy the Huawei MateView GT for free Xbox Game Pass subscription If you’re in the market for a new monitor, the Huawei MateView GT comes with six free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Argos

Was £379.99

Now £229.99 View Deal

The Huawei MateView GT features a massive 34-inch widescreen panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, with the extra width making it great for racing, shooting and adventure titles.

The 3440×1440 resolution is solid, with a density level of 109ppi giving games a crisp look. The refresh rate peaks at 165Hz, which is more than enough for most mainstream games, with support for HDR.

In our review for the version of the MateView with a soundbar included, it scored an impressive 4/5 stars, with the brilliant contrast and superb colours coming together to offer a great all-around monitor for mainstream gaming.

And that’s before we even touch on the Game Pass aspect of this deal, which will ensure that you have plenty of titles to play on your brand new monitor.

Game Pass offers over 100 high-quality games, with new titles being added all the time and the option to download a couple of games every month for free.

If you wanted to buy Game Pass for PC on its own, it comes in at £7.99 a month, with your first month only costing £1 if you’re a new member. That means new members will be shelling out £40.95 for six months, with existing members paying £47.94.

So overall, not only are you getting just under £50 worth of free gaming time, but you’re also nabbing an excellent monitor at a bargain price. Just make sure you visit the Huawei website after you’ve purchased your monitor to get your free Game Pass membership.