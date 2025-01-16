This Honor Pad 9 bundle could be the biggest bargain in tablets

The Honor Pad 9 was already excellent value, but following this bundle deal it’s a total tablet bargain.

Amazon is now selling the Honor Pad 9, together with a keyboard case, for just £239. That’s a 32% discount on the bundle’s £349.99 RRP.

Save 32% on this Honor Pad 9 bundle The Honor Pad 9 can now be bought with a keyboard case at a steep 32% discount. Amazon

Save 32%

Now £239 View Deal

At this price, you’re effectively getting that classy keyboard case for nothing – or for just £10, if you’re being precise.

The Honor Pad 9 is a 12.1-inch Android tablet with a 120Hz 2.5K display, 256GB of storage, and an eight-speaker surround sound set-up. It’s a bit of a media powerhouse.

Trusted contributor Lloyd Coombes reviewed this one for us, and handed out an impressive score of 4 out of 5. He described it as “A great tablet made excellent at this price point”. It’s even better following this price cut.

“The Honor Pad 9 is a slick tablet with decent performance and a lovely display,” Lloyd elaborates. He particularly rated the tablet’s big 120Hz display, its solid performance (courtesy of an efficient Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip), and its classy design.

This is an impressively sleek all-metal tablet, with a weight of 555g that can be considered downright light given the size of the display.

Battery life is solid, with a 8300mAh battery leading to all-day usage. What’s more, with support for 35W charging, it gets back up to capacity more quickly than the latest iPad.

You can be assured of full access to Google apps ands services, as Honor is now a separate company to Huawei.

With the keyboard case thrown in, you can get yourself a very accomplished lightweight work machine, capable of firing off emails and making notes on the go.

As we’ve already noted, the Honor Pad 9 was already cheaper than the competition at launch. Following this deal, it finds itself undercutting its fellow tablets by a considerable margin.