This Honor 90 Prime Day deal destroys the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a has arguably been our best-value smartphone pick since it launched earlier in the year, but this Honor 90 Prime Day deal might just trump it.

As part of its ongoing Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is selling the Honor 90 for just £349.99. That’s £100 less than the phone’s £449.99 RRP, which represents a 22% saving.

It’s a total bargain for what was already one of the classiest phones in its weight class. We awarded the Honor 90 a 4-star review quite recently, particularly praising its “gorgeous display and long-lasting battery”.

That display really is something to behold. This 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel is sharper and more accurate than anything else in its weight class, and a fair few flagship phones to boot.

We also appreciated the Honor 90’s solid 200MP main camera, which is “more than up to the task in almost all scenarios, pumping out plenty of social media-worthy shots with very little effort.”

You have to admire Honor’s design work too. The Honor 90 is a serious looker, with a skinny 7.8mm-thick body, curved edges, and a lightweight (183g) frame.

Performance is decent, and it’s generally a very pleasant phone to live with. Not everyone will take to Honor’s fussy custom UI, but if you find yourself unmoved by Google’s clean stock Android approach that probably won’t be an issue.

All in all, at this price, the Honor 90 has become a genuine threat to the Pixel 7a in the bargain mid-range phone stakes.