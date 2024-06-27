Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Honor 200 Pro deal comes with a free £279.99 speaker

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We love a freebie with a bargain smartphone contract and they don’t come much better than this offer on the Honor 200 Pro.

Mobiles UK is offering the Honor 200 Pro 512GB with 100GB of monthly data for just £149 upfront and £19.99 a month thereafter.

The new Honor 200 Pro can be grabbed with 100GB of data for £19.99 (£149 down), but you’ll also land an awesome Harman Kardon speaker worth £279.99 on the house.

Buyers will be able to claim a free Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 speaker worth £279.99 too. Here’s the link with all the Ts&Cs on how to claim.

As for the contract, you’re getting the moonlight white version of the phone and unlimited texts and minutes bundled in for good measure.

The contract is for 24 months with the iD Mobile network, which is operated by Carphone Warehouse in the UK. It’s a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) which runs off Three UK’s mobile infrastructure, so you’re getting speedy 5G data and solid connectivity to boot.

The Honor 200 Pro is brand new on the scene, but we’ve already reviewed it at Trusted Reviews, recommending the phone with a four star score from a possible five. We love the stunning portrait photography effects, speedy performance, bright vivid display and fast charging.

Our reviewer said: “The Honor 200 Pro offers speedy performance, impressive photography, long battery life and fast charging – all hallmarks of a great flagship device.

“With 512GB storage as standard, it doubles the maximum storage capacity of the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8. It also has a brighter display, a larger battery and faster charging than these models.

“The Studio Harcourt portrait effects are a unique feature that helps set this phone apart. Yes, they’re essentially filters with some clever AI processing on top, and with enough tinkering in Lightroom you could achieve similar results, but with this phone you don’t need to; you just snap and go.”

