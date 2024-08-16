This Honor 200 deal destroys the Pixel 8a

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly Android smartphone that still boasts flagship features, then you should seriously consider this deal on the Honor 200 smartphone.

You can nab the Honor 200 for just £349.99 on Amazon, saving you a massive £150 off its usual RRP. Not only is this the cheapest we’ve seen the Android phone retail for on Amazon but it massively undercuts its competitor, the Google Pixel 8a.

Was £499.99

Now £349.99 View Deal

Keen photographers will especially appreciate the Honor 200 thanks to its trio of studio-level cameras. Created in collaboration with Parisian photography house, Studio Harcourt, the rear lenses consist of a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide, all rounded off by a 50MP front-facing camera.

All cameras are enhanced with AI to deliver clear and feature-rich images, even in low lighting conditions thanks to Night Portrait Mode.

Cameras aside, the Honor 200 runs on the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset which boasts faster speeds and 20% better energy efficiency compared to its predecessor. This means the Honor 200 takes multitasking between apps and even gaming in its stride.

The Honor 200 also boasts a hefty 5200mAh battery which should comfortably last for at least a day’s use. When the time does come to recharge, its 100W Super Charge compatibility means you should be able to get from 1-100% in under an hour.

The powerful processor, AI-driven features and mammoth battery are all housed in a 6.7-inch, quad-curved device which Mobile Editor Lewis Painter found in his early verdict “sat nicely in [his] hand” with the quad-curved design being something that you don’t often see at this price point.

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the Honor 200 yet, Lewis stated his first impressions of the handset showed the potential to be a “solid all-rounder that makes the right compromises […] while still offering premium features.”

At just £349.99, if you need a solid Android smartphone that offers the perfect mix of a budget-friendly price tag with flagship features then the Honor 200 is a fantastic choice.