Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This HomePod Mini bundle is a rare Apple bargain

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you have an iPhone and are firmly planted in the Apple ecosystem then the HomePod Mini is the perfect smart speaker choice for your home. 

You can pick up two HomePod Minis from Currys for just £178. Considering a HomePod Mini retails at £99 each, this is a decent £20 saving. It’s not too often that we see a price reduction for an Apple product, so we’d recommend acting fast on this one.

Save £20 on this HomePod Mini bundle from Currys

Save £20 on this HomePod Mini bundle from Currys

Get two HomePod Minis in Silver and Black for just £179 from Currys and save £20 on the RRP.

  • Currys
  • RRP £99 each or £198 for two
  • Now £178
View Deal

As it’s just 8.5cm tall, the HomePod Mini is designed to fit seamlessly anywhere around the house. Despite its compact size it still boasts surprisingly powerful room-filling sound thanks to its full-range driver and dual force-cancelling passive radiators. 

You can pair two HomePod Mini speakers together for a more expansive sound or place them around your house for a connected whole-home sound system. The latter also works as an intercom that allows you to talk to other people around the house with just your voice.

Naturally as an Apple device the HomePod Mini is fitted with Siri. Siri lets you control your compatible HomeKit and Matter-enabled smart home accessories, such as thermostats, light bulbs and blinds, either with the help of Siri or by using the Home app. 

Siri on the HomePod can even recognise the voices of up to six different family members and relay that person’s information and preferences to them. 

We gave the HomePod Mini a five-star rating, with Homes Editor David Ludlow concluding that “for Apple households, the HomePod Mini is hugely impressive. As a music speaker alone, it’s the best-sounding smart speaker for the price, outdoing all of its closest competition. And, put two together and they outperform much of the more expensive competition, too.”

As it’s rare we see an Apple price cut, we seriously recommend snapping up this bundle from Currys. Experience the ease of having multiple HomePod Minis around your house and immerse yourself in room-filling audio.

You might like…

Where to buy the Sonos Ace: New headphones available now

Where to buy the Sonos Ace: New headphones available now

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
You can’t say no to this phenomenal MacBook Air M2 deal

You can’t say no to this phenomenal MacBook Air M2 deal

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Best iPhone Deals for June 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Best iPhone Deals for June 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for June 2024: Big S24 price cuts

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for June 2024: Big S24 price cuts

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
The Sonos Era 100 is on sale at a seriously tempting price

The Sonos Era 100 is on sale at a seriously tempting price

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Sonos Era 300 is £110 off in rare discount

Sonos Era 300 is £110 off in rare discount

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words