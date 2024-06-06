This HomePod Mini bundle is a rare Apple bargain

If you have an iPhone and are firmly planted in the Apple ecosystem then the HomePod Mini is the perfect smart speaker choice for your home.

You can pick up two HomePod Minis from Currys for just £178. Considering a HomePod Mini retails at £99 each, this is a decent £20 saving. It’s not too often that we see a price reduction for an Apple product, so we’d recommend acting fast on this one.

Save £20 on this HomePod Mini bundle from Currys Get two HomePod Minis in Silver and Black for just £179 from Currys and save £20 on the RRP. Currys

RRP £99 each or £198 for two

As it’s just 8.5cm tall, the HomePod Mini is designed to fit seamlessly anywhere around the house. Despite its compact size it still boasts surprisingly powerful room-filling sound thanks to its full-range driver and dual force-cancelling passive radiators.

You can pair two HomePod Mini speakers together for a more expansive sound or place them around your house for a connected whole-home sound system. The latter also works as an intercom that allows you to talk to other people around the house with just your voice.

Naturally as an Apple device the HomePod Mini is fitted with Siri. Siri lets you control your compatible HomeKit and Matter-enabled smart home accessories, such as thermostats, light bulbs and blinds, either with the help of Siri or by using the Home app.

Siri on the HomePod can even recognise the voices of up to six different family members and relay that person’s information and preferences to them.

We gave the HomePod Mini a five-star rating, with Homes Editor David Ludlow concluding that “for Apple households, the HomePod Mini is hugely impressive. As a music speaker alone, it’s the best-sounding smart speaker for the price, outdoing all of its closest competition. And, put two together and they outperform much of the more expensive competition, too.”

As it’s rare we see an Apple price cut, we seriously recommend snapping up this bundle from Currys. Experience the ease of having multiple HomePod Minis around your house and immerse yourself in room-filling audio.