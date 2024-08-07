Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Hisense QLED TV deal is a bargain for console gamers

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Any console gamers out there looking for a brilliant deal on a gaming-friendly 4K television should pay attention to this Hisense QLED TV offer.

Amazon is selling the Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro, which it describes in no uncertain terms as a “Gaming TV”, for £549. That’s a 31% saving on its £799 RRP.

Save 31% on the Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro gaming TV

Save 31% on the Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro gaming TV

The Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro gaming TV is available at a steep 31% discount right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 31%
  • Now £549
View Deal

So what makes the Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro worthy of that “Gaming TV” moniker? It could have something to do with its faster-than-usual 144Hz peak refresh rate. Most modern TVs only go as far as 120Hz.

With 144Hz on tap, the Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro is able to accommodate even higher frame rates. In all honesty, no current console games will stretch beyond 120 fps, but PC gamers looking to take their gaming into the living room would certainly benefit from this spec, especially with VRR and Freesync Premium support, as well as an auto low latency mode .

The Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro also features a Quantum Dot panel, which makes for vibrant HDR performance. Dolby Vision IQ is also featured, which supports brighter colours and dynamically adapts the scene to the ambient lighting.

HDMI 2.1 support ensures the optimal bandwidth from your connected devices.

We reviewed the Hisense 65U7KQTUK from the same range at the time of its launch, and came away extremely impressed. In our 4.5 out of 5 review, we found that “In action just as much as on paper, this television outperforms its asking price.”

Our reviewer was bowled over by this TV’s specification, as well as its well-balanced picture quality and comprehensive smart TV provision.

You might like…

Galaxy S23 is now the best value Android upgrade

Galaxy S23 is now the best value Android upgrade

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Apple Watch Series 9 price dramatically sliced by Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 price dramatically sliced by Walmart

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for August 2024

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 17 hours ago
Best iPad Air deals for August 2024

Best iPad Air deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
Best Kindle Scribe deals for August 2024

Best Kindle Scribe deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Better act fast, AirPods are going cheap again

Better act fast, AirPods are going cheap again

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words