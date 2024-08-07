This Hisense QLED TV deal is a bargain for console gamers

Any console gamers out there looking for a brilliant deal on a gaming-friendly 4K television should pay attention to this Hisense QLED TV offer.

Amazon is selling the Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro, which it describes in no uncertain terms as a “Gaming TV”, for £549. That’s a 31% saving on its £799 RRP.

So what makes the Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro worthy of that “Gaming TV” moniker? It could have something to do with its faster-than-usual 144Hz peak refresh rate. Most modern TVs only go as far as 120Hz.

With 144Hz on tap, the Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro is able to accommodate even higher frame rates. In all honesty, no current console games will stretch beyond 120 fps, but PC gamers looking to take their gaming into the living room would certainly benefit from this spec, especially with VRR and Freesync Premium support, as well as an auto low latency mode .

The Hisense 55E7KQTUK Pro also features a Quantum Dot panel, which makes for vibrant HDR performance. Dolby Vision IQ is also featured, which supports brighter colours and dynamically adapts the scene to the ambient lighting.

HDMI 2.1 support ensures the optimal bandwidth from your connected devices.

We reviewed the Hisense 65U7KQTUK from the same range at the time of its launch, and came away extremely impressed. In our 4.5 out of 5 review, we found that “In action just as much as on paper, this television outperforms its asking price.”

Our reviewer was bowled over by this TV’s specification, as well as its well-balanced picture quality and comprehensive smart TV provision.