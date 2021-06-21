This highly-rated Panasonic 4K HDR TV has been reduced by nearly £300

Looking to upgrade your TV with a more current model? Amazon’s two-day sale has several sets discounted, and this Panasonic is one of the best Prime Day deals available.

The Panasonic TX-58HX800BZ (to call by it by is full name) has had £270 lopped of its asking price, taking it from £899 down to £629.

Deal: Get the Panasonic TX-58HX800 for £629 (down from £899)

The HX800 is a 2020 model, but with Panasonic’s 2021 TV range already starting to hit stores this might be the last chance to get this model before it is discontinued and hauled off to retirement.

And there are plenty of reasons as to why you should act now to get this TV rather than wait for a newer model. For one it’s a big screen size at 58-inches, so if you’re looking for a more reasonably price set for movies and sports, the HX800 is a fine candidate.

HDR support covers the main formats in Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR10+, so no matter what source you’re feeding to the TV, it should be able to wrangle good picture quality from it.

Upscaling is solid for bringing sub-4K sources to near 4K quality, and motion is pretty good for the price as well, which should help blurry movement when watching sports.

Latency for gaming is pretty impressive at 10.2ms, which is certainly among some of the fastest sets currently on the market. Only ALLM is supported for putting the TV into its lowest latency so other advanced features such as VRR that the Xbox Series X supports aren’t included, and nor is there any room for 120Hz.

The Panasonic HX800 delivers typically excellent picture performance with plenty of fine detail to lap up, as well as lush and colourful images to ensure that movies on this screen look great.

One thing you’ll want to consider is a streaming stick (perhaps an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K), as the HX800 lacks support Apple TV and Disney+.

Otherwise you’re left with a pretty impressive mid-range 4K TV at a price that really grabs the attention. We felt it was good enough to receive 4.5 stars in our review.