This high-specced Asus ROG gaming laptop has plummeted in price

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’ve been on the lookout for an affordable yet powerful gaming laptop, then this is a deal that you won’t want to miss.

It’s not every day that you come across a gaming laptop deal as good as this one. We’ve spotted a tremendous discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which has had its price slashed from £2,575.78 to just £1,789.99, equating to a massive discount of £785.

This model of the ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with some impressive specifications. It packs a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Combined, these internals will be able to run triple-A games without a hitch with a consistent framerate. The 16GB DDR5 RAM will ensure that apps load up at lightning speed, and 512GB SSD storage means you can start playing a plethora of games without needing to worry about buying any external storage.

This powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 just had its price slashed

Gaming laptops can be very expensive investments, which is why this fantastic £785 price slash on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is well worth your time.

  • Box.co.uk
  • Save a massive £785
  • Now just £1,789.99
View Deal

This laptop comes with a 14-inch display and a QHD+ (2560×1600) resolution. While that does put 4K gaming out of reach, in our review we found this resolution to provide a crisp experience that’s overflowing with detail. The 165Hz refresh rate will ensure that games run smoothly and without any issues such as screen lag, making it ideal for almost all types of games, including eSports. 

Other than its gaming prowess, the ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with an LED lid, allowing users to light up their laptop while gaming, watching TV or listening to music. While this doesn’t impact the performance of the device, it does give gamers a lot of opportunity to personalise their laptop, with the option to throw up text or match the visuals to whatever you’re viewing on screen. 

There are currently less than 20 of these models currently left in stock so if you’re interested in treating yourself to a powerful gaming laptop at a significantly lower price than usual, we suggest that you take advantage of this deal before it’s gone for good. 

