This high-end mattress now has an affordable price tag

Upgrade to a premium mattress without the top-end price tag thanks to this unbelievable 30% price drop on Emma’s NextGen Premium Plus mattresses.

All of Emma NextGen Premium Plus mattresses are currently seeing a 30% price reduction from Emma’s website. That means you could snap up a UK Double for just £475.30 or you can invest in the largest UK Super King size which is now just £608.30, a huge £260.70 saving off its usual RRP.

Made up of five layers, including a specially designed cooling cover, the NextGen Premium Plus mattress promises to keep you pleasantly cool during the night whilst offering extra comfort and support.

The top Emma UltraDry layer is a breathable cover that is moisture wicking, which means any sweat or moisture is moved from the layer’s outer surface and quickly dried so it doesn’t saturate the fabric.

Under this, you’ll find a total of three different foam layers which all work simultaneously to keep you comfortable and supported while providing pressure relief. This includes the top memory foam layer which adapts to the shape of your body, followed by two other supportive foam layers to help reduce pressure points.

The supportive memory foam can also absorb motion, which is perfect if your sleep partner tends to unintentionally wake you up by tossing and turning.

Finally the NextGen Premium Plus has a layer of seven different pocket springs zones, each providing a specific type of support for the different parts of your body, including your head, shoulders, chest and lower back.

These pocket springs are designed to keep air flowing at night, to ensure you can sleep comfortably without overheating.

Emma also includes a 200-night risk-free guarantee, which means you have 200-days to determine whether the mattress is right for you. If you decide it doesn’t suit you, then you can simply return it to Emma for free.

There’s even a 10-year manufacturer included warranty too, for extra peace of mind.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your mattress but haven’t found the chance then this Emma NextGen Premium Plus deal is perfect for you. At 30% off for all sizes and a 200-night trial, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better high-end mattress for this cheap.